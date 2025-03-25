CBI files DA case against Ghaziabad passport official

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday registered a case of disproportionate assets against Deepak Chandra, senior passport superintendent at the regional passport office in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a CBI spokesperson confirmed. CBI raids resulted in the recovery of approximately ₹ 60 lakh in cash (Sourced)

According to the CBI, searches were carried out at Chandra’s residential and official premises at three locations—two in Ghaziabad and one in Patna. These raids resulted in the recovery of approximately ₹60 lakh in cash, along with documents related to bank deposits, sale deeds, mutual fund investments, life insurance policies, and vehicle registration certificates.

As per the FIR, Chandra allegedly amassed assets beyond his known sources of income while serving as assistant passport superintendent, passport superintendent, and senior passport superintendent from July 30, 2018, to September 30, 2024. The investigation revealed that he possessed pecuniary resources worth ₹85.06 lakh, which is 146.43% higher than his legitimate income, and which he cannot satisfactorily account for. The CBI stated that further investigations into the case are ongoing.