CBSE Class 10 results: Lucknow students come out with flying colours
The Central Board of Secondary Education declared the results for its Class 10 exams on Friday. This year the exams were conducted in two phases.
Five students dominated the city merit list with Tanisha Mishra of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow and Bhavya Srivastava of Lucknow Public School-Sector-I jointly scoring 497 marks out of 500. Shivansh Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road, Cantt, and Aaryan Singh of GD Goenka Public School, jointly scored 496 out of 500 while Shivani Yadav of Army Public school, Nehru Road obtained 495 out of 500.
“I’m elated and my parents are glad too,” said Tanisha Mishra, who found it difficult to believe that she had obtained 99.4% marks. She secured 100 in both Maths and science, 99 in Hindi, English, and social science with a total of 497 out of 500. “I used to study for 3-4 hours every day with no coaching and I made sure to work on my weak areas,” said Tanisha, the daughter of a PCS Officer. She aims to become an engineer by pursuing JEE.
“This time it was a better way to conduct exams as the syllabus was bifurcated so it was easier to focus,” added Tanisha who loves reading, classical dance, badminton and cricket.
Bhavya Srivastav of LPS-Sector-I, Lucknow was sure of getting good marks, but 99.4% was a little unexpected even for her. “I had obtained good marks in term 1, so getting similar results was expected,” she said while favouring the semester system of examinations followed this year.
“My family is overjoyed, and I’ve received numerous congratulations since they learned of my result,” said Bhavya whose father works in UP Power Corporation Limited and whose mother is a teacher.
Bhavya has secured 100 in maths, science and English followed by 99 in social science, and 98 in Hindi with a total of 497/500. She says her success mantra has been blindly following NCERT textbooks and listening to her teachers’ suggestions. “I also used to study 4-5 hours every day,” said Bhavya, who aspires to become a cardiac surgeon.
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also congratulated Class 10 students through a tweet. “Heartfelt congratulations to all the students, their teachers and parents who have achieved success in the class 10th result declared by CBSE today! The commitment of all of you towards the acquisition of knowledge has ensured this success. May you all continue to earn success in life, and may everyone have a bright future,” he wrote.
The atmosphere at the house of Aaryan Singh of GD Goenka Public School was one of celebration as his parents ordered a cake to celebrate the occasion. “I was expecting good results as I had secured 99.5% in term I,” said Aaryan whose father Sunil Kumar Singh is a PCS officer and mother a homemaker. He called his parents and teachers the factors behind his success.
“I set my study hours with each day’s target and made sure to meet them. To stay motivated and keep a balance, I also invested time in playing the guitar and reading novels,” added Aryan, who wants to become a doctor.
Prachi Shukla of RLB Memorial School, Chinhat branch, Lucknow, was on cloud nine after hearing that she had secured 98.8 % with a total of 494 marks. “I’m glad and so are my parents and my teachers,” she said. “I used to study whenever I got the time but made sure of 7-8 hrs of minimum study. Apart from studies, I love to sing and play badminton.
“This time students were tested with semester exams which I think is good, as one needs to have a strong hold over each topic,” said Prachi, who wants to pursue MBBS studies.
