 CBSE results: Adversity, losing a parent taking shine off their scores - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CBSE results: Adversity, losing a parent taking shine off their scores

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 13, 2024 08:59 PM IST

These students passed the Board exam with flying colours, but all three lost their mother a few months before the Board examination

At a time when students are celebrating their success in the CBSE examination, but the mood of three meritorious students of St Anjani’s Public School may best be described as sombre.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)

These students passed the Board exam with flying colours, but all three lost their mother a few months before the Board examination.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Zainab Fatima studied Commerce in Class 12 and passed the examination (commerce stream) with 95%. Teena Badlani scored 86% and Ameera Siddiqui 82%.

Zainab lost her mother in October 2022 due to a heart attack. “Missing her a lot,” she said.

Teena’s mother passed away when she was in Class 11. Same was the case with Ameera Siddiqui.

Mohd Aun of XII Humanities, a Thalassemia major patient, underwent blood transfusion every month at SGPGI but scored 75% despite debilitating weakness and failing health. Extremely talented, he won first prize in Nutri Fest competition in Home Science.

Shiv Pratap Singh 75%, Shivanki Singh 66%, Mayank Shree 71%, Maitri Srivastav 75%, all lost their fathers during the Covid-19 waves, crashing their family fortunes, but the school created a fund for their fee, uniform, books, stationery and emotional support, so that they felt the whole school was rooting for them.

Aman Prajapati, 76%, had lost both his parents and lives with his grandfather. He feels happiest in school. Manager Taru Saxena added that each child’s “problem became ours and the school was their home. They sat and studied in the school library instead of going home when preparation leave was declared as they felt safer and at ease in school.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Lucknow / CBSE results: Adversity, losing a parent taking shine off their scores

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On