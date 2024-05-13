CBSE results: Adversity, losing a parent taking shine off their scores

At a time when students are celebrating their success in the CBSE examination, but the mood of three meritorious students of St Anjani’s Public School may best be described as sombre. For representation only (HT File Photo)

These students passed the Board exam with flying colours, but all three lost their mother a few months before the Board examination.

Zainab Fatima studied Commerce in Class 12 and passed the examination (commerce stream) with 95%. Teena Badlani scored 86% and Ameera Siddiqui 82%.

Zainab lost her mother in October 2022 due to a heart attack. “Missing her a lot,” she said.

Teena’s mother passed away when she was in Class 11. Same was the case with Ameera Siddiqui.

Mohd Aun of XII Humanities, a Thalassemia major patient, underwent blood transfusion every month at SGPGI but scored 75% despite debilitating weakness and failing health. Extremely talented, he won first prize in Nutri Fest competition in Home Science.

Shiv Pratap Singh 75%, Shivanki Singh 66%, Mayank Shree 71%, Maitri Srivastav 75%, all lost their fathers during the Covid-19 waves, crashing their family fortunes, but the school created a fund for their fee, uniform, books, stationery and emotional support, so that they felt the whole school was rooting for them.

Aman Prajapati, 76%, had lost both his parents and lives with his grandfather. He feels happiest in school. Manager Taru Saxena added that each child’s “problem became ours and the school was their home. They sat and studied in the school library instead of going home when preparation leave was declared as they felt safer and at ease in school.”