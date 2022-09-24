CCM Foundation Day at SGPIGIMS: Role of simulation in teaching, training stressed

The department of critical care medicine (CCM), Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), celebrated its 20th Foundation Day at Dr Hargovind Khurana Auditorium on Friday. The programme was inaugurated by professor R K Dhiman, director, SGPGIMS.

The programme began with a talk by prof A K Baronia, principal, GMC, Pithoragarh and former founder and head, department of CCM, SGPGIMS. Dr Baronia shared his journey of more than 20 years in critical care. Dr PK Singh, vice-chancellor, Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences, Saifai, Etawah, delivered the Professor AK Baronia Oration on ‘Transition from Anaesthesia to Critical Care’ and shared his experience on the creation of the department of critical care medicine in 2002.

Professor Yugan Mudaliar, intensive care specialist from Sydney, gave a talk on simulation and artificial intelligence in critical care and highlighted the role of simulation for teaching and training to reduce errors and adverse events in ICU settings.

Professor Afzal Azim and prof Mohan Gurjar were the organising faculty and scientific secretary respectively.

As nurses are an integral part of critical care, a nursing CME was also organised as part of the Foundation Day events. The CME included training and skill enhancement for management of critically ill patients. The speakers for the nursing CME were staff nurses of the department of critical care medicine. The CME had an overwhelming response with more than 120 registrations from across the state and a few registrations from Bihar.