CCTV footage shows how bow-and-arrow attacker struck outside CBI office in Lucknow

Days after a bizarre attack outside the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Lucknow on Friday (May 23), CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced, revealing the shocking moment a man shot an arrow directly at a police officer on duty. Screen grab of the incident. (SOURCED)

The footage shows the attacker, identified as Dinesh Murmu, standing at the entrance of the CBI office before suddenly launching an arrow at the assistant sub-inspector (ASI). The arrow strikes the ASI in the chest, who is seen staggering in pain but manages to grab the arrow and run. The video also shows Murmu chasing the injured officer while firing two more arrows at bystanders, both of which missed their targets. The CCTV footage also highlights how a security guard struck Dinesh Murmu’s hand with a baton, knocking the bow to the ground. The guard then struck Dinesh Murmu several times, subduing him until others helped detain the attacker.

Attacker remains in custody

Murmu was handed over to the police immediately after the incident and remains in custody as investigations continue. Authorities are still probing the motive behind the assault, which involved an uncommon and medieval-style weapon.

Deputy commissioner of police (central) Ashish Srivastava said, “He has been taken into remand and is being questioned. The cop is out of danger now.”

What happened?

At 11.15 am on Friday (May 23), ASI Virendra Singh, 47, was standing at the office gate on Nawal Kishore Road in Hazratganj when a man with a bow and arrow on his shoulder started entering the gate. ASI stopped him from going inside but the man insisted that he wanted to meet the officers inside. When ASI asked the man his identity and the name of the officers he wanted to meet, he said he would reveal everything only after going inside. When the police officer told him that he cannot go like this in the face of repeated refusals, he appeared to leave. But after going some distance, he attacked the police officer with a bow and arrow from behind a tree.

Hazratganj ACP Vikas Jaiswal, said Murmu revealed during questioning that he used to work in the Railways till 1993 and had helped the CBI officials catch a corrupt colleague, Sitaram Gupta, accepting a bribe of around ₹200.

‘Came to Lucknow

two months ago’

According to the police, Dinesh Murmu said he had been in Lucknow for two months, doing a recce of the CBI office. He built the bow himself and fitted the arrow with an iron tip.

“I am a tribal. This is our way of justice. We don’t use guns or pistols,” he said. He also accused ASI Virendra Singh of ignoring repeated requests to review his case file. Police are now reviewing old CBI case files from 1993.

“The accused alleged that Gupta framed him in the case following which the CBI made him an accused, after which he was terminated from the job. Murmu stated the incident destroyed his life and family, and he had been living in misery since,” the ACP said.

“Since then, I’ve been looking for the CBI officials responsible for my job termination. When someone told me I could find them in Lucknow, I came here,” the accused said, according to the police.