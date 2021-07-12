CDO apologises to scribe he attacked in Unnao

The chief development officer of Unnao Divyanshu Patel, who caught hold of a television journalist and beat him up during Block Pramukh elections in Unnao on Saturday, is said to have apologised to the scribe on Sunday.

Patel had attacked journalist Krishna Tiwari while the latter was reporting outside a polling centre for Block Pramukh election.

A video of the incident went viral on social media drawing widespread criticism for the official and government machinery. Considering the backlash, the state government has ordered a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, the CDO is said to have met Tiwari on Sunday and apologised for his action. The officer also reportedly called Tiwari to his office and met him in person.

“He expressed his apology for the behaviour. He said that he failed to identify me in the crowd. He also apologised to my family members,” said Tiwari.

No police complaint was lodged regarding the matter.

While the CDO could not be reached for a comment despite repeated phone calls, his photograph showing him offering sweet to the journalist went viral on Sunday.