Celebrate Kanshi Ram’s birth anniv with zeal: Maya to BSP cadre

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 07, 2025 10:48 PM IST

BSP chief Mayawati prepares for Kanshi Ram's birth anniversary on March 15, urging party members to celebrate and criticizing Congress and BJP's actions.

After revamp in top positions in the party organisation, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has started preparations for the birth anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram on March 15. In a post on X on Friday, she called upon her party cadre to celebrate the occasion with full missionary spirit.

The BSP chief made the appeal in a post on X. (HT file)
The BSP chief visited and inspected the ‘Bahujan Samaj Prerna Kendra’ in Lucknow where ashes of Kanshi Ram are kept. Later, she went to the party’s state unit office to review the preparations for the birth anniversary celebrations.

Mayawati slammed Congress leader Udit Raj for his comment made against the BSP, its movement and Mayawati. She appealed to people to be cautious of the Congress leader.

The BSP chief also attacked the BJP, saying that after the ‘demolition of some shrines and religious places by the Uttarakhand government’, now there is a lot of discussion about the news of sealing 11 private madrasas in Dehradun. “The government must avoid such malicious and non-secular actions that hurt religious sentiments,” she said.

