Centre directs imported coal-based plants to run at full capacity
The Centre on Friday issued fresh instructions to states asking them to ensure that all plants based on imported coal operated and generated power to their full capacity after it directed them and generating companies based on domestic coal to import at least 10 percent of their requirement of coal for blending.
The instructions issued by the Union power ministry on Friday under the provisions of the Section 11 Electricity Act, 2003, also permit generating companies to sell power to the energy exchanges.
“The demand for power has gone up by almost 20% in energy terms. The supply of domestic coal has increased but the increase in the supply is not sufficient to meet the increased demand for power. This is leading to load shedding in different areas,” the ministry says in the letter issued to states.
“Because of the mismatch between the daily consumption of coal for power generation and the daily receipt of coal at the power plant, the stock of coal at the power plant has been declining at a worrisome rate,” it adds.
It further said that international price of coal had gone up in an unprecedented fashion because of which the import of coal for blending, which was of the order of 37 million tonnes in 2015-16, had gone down leading to more pressure on domestic coal.
Issuing directions to deal with this situation, the ministry said all imported coal-based power plants “shall” operate and generate power to their full capacity. “These plants will supply power in the first instance to the PPA holders. Any surplus power left thereafter or any power for which there is no PPA will be sold in the Power Exchanges,” it said.
Taking exception to the Centre’s fresh directions, UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said the state was being forced to buy imported coal despite the fact that there was no shortage of domestic coal. “There is ploy to benefit some private companies dealing in imported coal,” he alleged adding “This needs a CBI inquiry.”
UP Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam has said that use of imported coal would entail an additional expenditure to the tune of ₹11,000 crore a year making it necessary to increase power price by ₹1 per unit. The corporation has sought the state government’s nod before it floats tenders for the procurement of foreign coal.
-
Ranas sedition charge: Opposition slams govt over court stricture
Mumbai Opposition has slammed the state government over the strictures passed by the sessions court for booking Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana under sedition charge. The opposition questioned whether the Maharahstra Vikas Aghadi will apologise for the wrongful confinement of the lawmakers. Leader of opposition in the legislative council Pravin Darekar said that the session court stricture is a tight slap on the face of the state government.
-
State withdraws circular directing hospitals to verify organ donors, recipients
Mumbai: The state government on Friday informed the Bombay high court that it had withdrawn the April 11 circular which put the onus of verifying documents and identity cards of organ donors on hospitals. The state, through advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni, informed the HC that the circular needed to be fine-tuned and hence it was being withdrawn.
-
4-year-old girl killed in a tragic mishap after iron gate falls on her
Palghar: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old was killed after an iron gate fell on hThe girl, Bhumika Meher'swhile she was playing near the Vasai civic pond at Papdi on Thursday evening. The girl, Bhumika Meher, was rushed to the hospital but she was declared dead before admission. Meher would regularly accompany her grandmother to the pond. Children would often play on the iron gate using it as a swing.
-
Whirlwind tours in UP: CM Yogi, GoMs’ bid to take governance to people’s doorstep
When chief minister Yogi Adityanath visited Ayodhya and stayed there overnight on Friday, he did so as part of a statewide exercise under which he along with his ministers is touring districts in a bid to take the governance to doorstep of the people of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who recently reviewed development projects in Gorakhpur, will undertake more such tours along with his two deputy chief ministers and other ministers.
-
Court directs wildlife offenders to build waterholes in forest
A court at Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka added an 'eco-friendly' punishment to the usual penal action on two persons for wildlife crimes. SA Muluk, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC), Ghodegaon in Ambegaon taluka, has directed the offender (Vijay Gabhale) to build two waterholes for wild animals in a case of peafowl hunting. The court also imposed a fine of ₹10,000 on the offender, according to the office of deputy conservator of forest, Junnar division.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics