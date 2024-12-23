Ch Charan Singh birth anniv: CM Yogi stresses importance of natural farming

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday distributed keys of tractors to 11 farmers under the Chief Minister Krishak Uphaar Yojana as part of the 122nd birth anniversary celebrations of former PM Chaudhary Charan Singh. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath at an event marking the birth anniversary of former PM Ch Charan Singh in Lucknow. (HT photo)

Observing the occasion as ‘Kisan Samman Diwas,’ the CM emphasised Singh’s vision of linking India’s prosperity to the welfare of its farmers.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Yogi highlighted his government’s transformative initiatives in agriculture and irrigation, praising innovative farmers for record-breaking yields and urging the adoption of toxin-free natural farming for a sustainable future.

Noting the progress in U.P., he pointed out that sugarcane farmers received ₹2.61 lakh crore since 2017—nearly triple the amount disbursed between 1996 and 2017.

The CM also stressed advancements in irrigation, with 23 lakh hectares of land brought under improved facilities in the past seven years and free electricity supplied to 14 lakh tube wells, incurring an annual cost of ₹2,500 crore. Efforts to connect tube wells to solar panels were underway, reducing costs and boosting sustainability, he said.

Yogi also praised exemplary farmers for their innovative methods and record-breaking yields. Shyam Dulare Yadav from Gorakhpur achieved 79 quintals of wheat per hectare, while Nandlal from Pilibhit produced 90.20 quintals of paddy.

Other notable yields included maize, mustard, and millet, reflecting the impact of advanced techniques and government support.

The CM stressed the importance of toxin-free and natural farming for soil health, revealing that natural farming now spanned 1.25 lakh acres in the state. He urged further expansion, highlighting its role in reducing costs and securing a sustainable future.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and ministers from various departments attended the event, where farmers, women entrepreneurs and agricultural scientists were recognised for their contribution.