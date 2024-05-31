Challenges persist for stressed power infra in Lucknow despite proactive measures

Amidst frequent complaints over power outages across sweltering Uttar Pradesh, officials of the UP Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) and Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited (MVVNL) visited several substations in Lucknow to ensure staff presence during the night. For Representation Only (REUTERS FILE)

On Thursday evening, Bhawani Singh Khangarot, MD of Madhyanchal, visited several substations to assess the power supply situation, initiating a series of proactive measures aimed at improving the power infrastructure and reducing outages. Khangarot’s visit prompted the chief engineers of the Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) to take to the field, leading to immediate improvements at various substations. Junior engineers (JEs) at these facilities remained present, ensuring that operations ran smoothly.

Despite these efforts, challenges persisted.

Long power outages plague areas of state capital

The 11 KV Gandhi Nagar feeder, originating from the 33/11 KV Vikas Nagar substation under EUDD-Rahimnagar, experienced a breakdown from 2:00 AM to 6:00 AM due to a cable cut by an NH contractor. The power supply was restored at 6:00 AM, but not before frustrated residents surrounded the substation and engaged in heated exchanges with the staff on duty.

Similarly, on Friday, residential areas under the Shivpuri substation in Chinhat faced a power cut of more than four hours due to a cable fault. Consumers in two areas served by the Vrindavan substation reported issues of low voltage and overloaded LT ABC lines. In response, two significant interventions were executed within 24 hours. To address the low voltage and overloading in Bangla Bazaar, the supply was initially stabilized by splitting the LT load into two parts using a trolley transformer. Subsequently, a permanent solution was implemented by installing a 250 KVA transformer on a newly erected double pole.

Additionally, at the Old Rajajipuram substation, a damaged 10 MVA transformer was replaced with a new one. The new transformer was energized on Friday evening after 5 PM, with plans to gradually transfer the load from different feeders, as confirmed by officials of the Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited.

Despite the concerted efforts to stabilize the power supply, prolonged power cuts of over an hour were still reported from areas such as Khadra, Daliganj, Triveni Nagar, Balaganj, and Rajajipuram. The ongoing challenges highlight the urgent need for continued infrastructure upgrades and strategic planning to ensure a reliable power supply across the state capital.

50 out of 148 substations in Lucknow overloaded

Avdhesh Varma, chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad, highlighted the broader challenges faced by the power infrastructure. “The state operates approximately 4,634 substations to maintain a steady power supply to both urban and rural regions. Despite the widespread infrastructure, 40 of these substations have faced critical overloading due to the surge in demand. As part of a long-term strategy, permanent solutions are being incorporated into the business plan to prevent future occurrences,” he said.

Varma noted the particularly severe situation in Lucknow. “Out of 148 substations in the state capital, around 50 are overloaded. The city requires at least 100 additional substations to adequately support its power needs and mitigate the current strain on the infrastructure. Power outages continue to disrupt daily life across various parts of the city, with Rajajipuram facing persistent issues and Aminabad experiencing significant disruptions that impact local traders in the bustling market area,” he added.

Appeal to demonstrate away from substations

Madhyanchal MD Bhawani Singh Khangarot has appealed to consumers to avoid actions that could hinder workers from performing their duties or cause additional network disruptions. Khangarot emphasized exercising the democratic right to protest in a manner that does not interfere with essential services, suggesting that demonstrations, if necessary, should be conducted away from workplaces.

Movement of transformers

As approximately 200 transformers have been damaged in Lucknow over the past 20 days due to overloading, Madhyanchal’s MD has urged officials to give special attention to the maintenance of vehicles and equipment used for replacing damaged transformers in urban areas. Khangarot directed that these vehicles should be stationed at or near the workshop and must be kept in optimal working condition.