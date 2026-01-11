Champions of secularism silent on Bangladesh violence: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that those who claim to champion secularism are silent on the violence in Bangladesh. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during the birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanandacharya, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (@myogiadityanath X)

He cautioned that dividing society on caste or religious lines could lead to complete destruction, citing the unrest in the neighbouring country.

He was addressing a gathering during the 726th birth anniversary celebrations of Ramanandacharya at the Magh Mela.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, he said, “Their mouths seem sealed—no candle marches, no protests. In the name of secularism, these forces are working tirelessly to weaken Hindu Dharma. This is a warning for us too.” Those dividing society can never be its well-wishers, he added.

“When in power, they think only of their families. They will raise catchy slogans again, but if given a chance, they will repeat the same mistakes—identity crises, anarchy, attacks on Sanatan Dharma, and riots that harm everyone,” he remarked.

The chief minister praised the seers for their role in uniting society.

“When seers come together and make a declaration, it brings results. The grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is the outcome of their penance, realised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the first general election in 1952, India has seen many Prime Ministers, but Ayodhya’s soul deserved respect and Ram Lalla’s reinstallation. PM Modi made this possible. He is the first PM to visit the Ram Mandir, attend the shilanyas, pran-pratishtha, and post-construction flag-hoisting of Sanatan Dharma,” Yogi said.

The chief minister said that the government will provide assistance in constructing a memorial and temple at the site in Daraganj here, where Ramanandacharya appeared.

He said that Ramanandacharya made 12 disciples from different castes -- Anantacharya, Kabir Das, Sadguru Ravidas, Sadguru Pipa, Sursuranand, Sukhanand, Narharyanand, Yoganand, Bhavanand, Dhanna, Sain, and Galvanand Maharaj -- to unite the society.

He said that the different streams that emerged from the Ramananda tradition continue to unite society even today. The presence of saints from various traditions on this platform is a declaration of the unity of Sanatan Dharma.