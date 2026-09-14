Chandrashekhar seeks CBI probe as politics gathers pace over Gonda trader’s murder

The murder of Gonda trader Vinod Kumar Sahni is rapidly acquiring political overtones, with Azad Samaj Party (ASP) chief and MP Chandrashekhar Azad demanding a CBI probe into the killing, and Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Pallavi Patel stepping in with a list of demands for the bereaved family. ASP chief Chandrashekhar Azad (File)

Chandrashekhar was stopped in Barabanki on Sunday while heading to Gonda with hundreds of supporters to meet Sahni’s family. More than 100 police personnel were deployed, and barricades were erected to prevent his entry, leading to a confrontation between the police and his supporters.

Calling the killing a “political murder,” Chandrashekhar demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry and alleged that Sahni had told him before his death about his plans to contest the next assembly elections from Karnailganj. He also questioned the police decision to prevent him from meeting the family.

Chandrashekhar alleged that stones and footwear were thrown at his vehicle and supporters in the presence of police. He was later taken to a police inspection building and, after sitting on the road for around 20–25 minutes, returned to Lucknow.

Meanwhile, SP MLA Pallavi Patel managed to cross police restrictions and reached Sahni’s residence, where she met his wife, Usha Devi; son, Raja Sahni; and daughters, Ragini and Vijaylakshmi.

Patel demanded that all those involved in the murder be arrested without political pressure and sought action under the National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. She also demanded a government job for one family member, adequate compensation, and security for the bereaved family. She warned that she would stand with the family if any attempt was made to shield the accused.

The political interventions came after large-scale protests in Gonda on Friday, when more than 1,000 people gathered following Sahni’s death. The family had initially refused to perform the last rites until Nishad Party chief and cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad reached the spot. The protest was called off after the district administration gave written assurances regarding the family’s demands.

Sahni, 45, was attacked by 8–10 men on September 9 while returning home after closing his utensils shop. He died during treatment at King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow on Thursday. Police have arrested three suspects.

The police response has also come under scrutiny, with Paraspur station house officer (SHO) Kamal Shankar Chaturvedi, outpost in-charge Ankit Singh, and constable Abhimanyu Bharti suspended over alleged negligence.

With leaders of the Nishad Party, Azad Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party now intervening, the case is moving beyond a law-and-order investigation and becoming a politically sensitive issue, with growing demands on the government to ensure an impartial probe and protection for the victim’s family.