Use of flowers, handicraft items gives new look to tazia in Prayagraj

Tazia making has undergone much change during the last few decades. Earlier tazia (replica of the mausoleum of Imam Hussain, the martyred grandson of Prophet Muhammad), which are carried in processions during Moharram, were made with kite and coloured papers besides fancy laces. A tazia decorated with flowers being taken out in old city area of Prayagraj. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

However, tazia makers in the Sangam city are now making wooden frames and decorating them with flowers and fine handcraft items to make them more attractive. Artisans also try to copy models of renowned mosques while making these tazia. While tazia in villages are tall and heavy, those in the city are made smaller so as they do not touch the overhead electricity wires.

“Bada Tazia and Buddha Tazia are the oldest and have historical importance. However, their shapes and sizes have not changed even after several hundred years. Bada Tazia when lifted on shoulders is of 12 feet. Buddha Tazia is also of around the same height. The frames of tazias are made with “Sagwan” wood and are strong,” says Bada Tazia committee secretary Imran Khan.

“Tazia are made by devotees with help of artisans under the guidance of elders. The preparations start soon after the festival of Eid-ul-Azha,” he adds. Fine handcrafts and beautification items are now used in their making. Seasoned artisans use flowers to decorate tazias, Imran added.

This year, the historical “ Jhoola” of Masoom Ali Asghar having a replica of his baby cot was also specially designed and beautified. Hazrat Ali Asghar, the six-month old son of Hazrat Imam Hussain, also attained martyrdom during the Battle of Karbala.

“The Jhoola was made of silver and beautiful carvings were made on it. It was beautified by flowers and two palms of gold were jutted on each side. The artisans used special designs of flowers to decorate the Jhoola,” said Jhoola committee president Mohd Ghulam.

Mohd Amir, an Old City resident, said artisans and local youths were trying to give different looks to tazia and jhoola. They are kept small in size but are beautified with decorative items to make them look attractive. Fancy lights were also used this time.