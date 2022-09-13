Charles loves everything about India: Ammar Rizvi
Veteran politician reminisces his interactions with the newly crowned king of the UK when the latter visited India and during the former’s visits to London
The newly crowned King Charles III (the erstwhile Prince of Wales) is a wonderful and dynamic person. He likes to meet common people and is very sympathetic towards Indians. He has a great love and aspirations not only for India but for its people and everything that is there in India, said veteran politician and two-time former acting chief minister of UP, Syed Mohammad Ammar Rizvi.
“He is a huge admirer of Indian culture, Indian food and is very fond of Puris. Besides, he also loves the company of children,” he added.
“We met for the first time, but it didn’t feel like a first meeting because he knew who he was meeting. He extended a warm handshake and addressed me by name,” remembers Rizvi.
Rizvi is one of those few people who had spent time with King Charles III when he visited India in the 1980s and several times at Buckingham Palace in London.
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-serving monarch, on Thursday, the reign was passed on to her eldest son, Charles, who was declared the new King of Britain on Saturday.
“I was asked by the then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to be with him during his visit to Taj Mahal in Agra and other places. I had the privilege to stay with him for about four days out of his 13-day visit on behalf of the government of India and government of UP,” he said.
Reminiscing his visit to Agra and Fatehpur Sikri, he said, “The (then) Prince was glued to Taj for a few minutes. He was so mesmerised by the Taj’s beauty that he stopped there and kept looking at it and didn’t allow others to disturb him.”
Before his visit to Agra, he visited Fatehpur Sikri and liked the architecture and arrangements, especially the folk singers singing beside the pond on the premises. There he ate traditional chicken and Parathas which he loved much.
Rizvi also recalls presenting the Prince with a model of the Taj Mahal as a souvenir, and a hand-woven carpet, after organising an exhibition of 60 weavers from state to select the best item. In exchange, Charles gave him a book on the Second World War and a tie, which he still has.
“He is one of those statesmen and leaders of the world who knows the ground realities of his country. I have written a letter to him on Saturday, congratulating him on his reign as the new King of the United Kingdom,” said Rizvi.
I also wrote a letter to King Charles III a few days back on the sad demise of the Queen expressing my deep condolences to the family for the irreparable loss. “She was a wonderful lady. Despite many people having differences of opinion with her, everyone respected Queen Elizabeth II. I think she was one of the great stateswomen of the world and that is why she was the longest reigning monarch of England,” he added.
IIA president meets Meerut MP, seeks justice for businessman who wants to end life
A prominent city businessman has made an unusual request to the authorities. The businessman, Praveen Kumar Jain has sought permission to end his and his family member's life. Jain also met Meerut MP Rajendra Agarwal, along with a delegation of Indian Industries Association on Monday in this connection. IIA's Meerut Chapter president Sumnesh Agarwal said that he along with Pankaj Gupta, former national president of IIA, and treasurer of Meerut chapter Rajeev Agarwal briefed BJP MP about Jain's case.
State govt to soon take a call on demand for meat, liquor ban near Sangam: Dy CM Maurya
Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that a decision on the demand of saints and seers for imposing ban on sale, cooking and consumption of non-vegetarian items as well as liquor in and around Sangam area would soon be taken by the state government. He was in the city to chair a review meeting on preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025.
BCom student attempts suicide after tiff with her hostel roommate
The Lucknow police have started probe into the case of an alleged suicide bid by a BCom girl student of a university in Lucknow here, on Monday. The girl had allegedly consumed poison after a tiff with her hostel roommate on Friday. The matter came to light after a video of the victim girl was shared by her friend on his Twitter handle on Sunday.
U.P Minister writes to CM Yogi alleging corruption in Mandi Parishad
Uttar Pradesh minister (independent charge) Dinesh Pratap Singh has blown the whistle on corruption and other irregularities in his own department—the State Agricultural Produce Board (Mandi Parishad), putting many senior officials on edge. Singh has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath, pointing out that, among other things, weigh bridges and the CCTV cameras in the state mandis have been rendered non-functional with officials' complicity to facilitate tax evasion.
Amrit Sarovar construction - U.P. builds most in country, Lakhimpur Kheri most in state: Govt
Uttar Pradesh has topped the states in the country with the construction of 8,462 Amrit Sarovars (lakes), while implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious Mission Amrit Sarovar, aimed at conserving water for the future. Madhya Pradesh is ranked second, Jammu and Kashmir third, Rajasthan fourth and Tamil Nadu fifth in the mission implementation, a UP government statement read.
