Chhath Puja: Gomti banks a colour riot as scores descend

Priyanka Upadhayay, 30, a banker, witnessed Chhath Puja for the first time. Her mother-in-law Sheela, 60, helped her understand the relevance of the festival and the stories associated with it. Devout perform Chhath Puja rituals at Laxman Mela Ground in Lucknow, on Thursday (HT Photo)

Upadhayay was among scores of women, who, clad in sarees in hues of yellow and red, descended on the Gomti banks to worship Surya and his sister Shashti Devi on Thursday.

They offered Arghya (offering of water) to the setting sun. Women who performed the puja after fasting without water throughout the day had visited the ghats with their family who helped them carry Daura (basketfulls of fruits and vegetables).

Standing in knee-deep water, women exchanged Sindhoor (vermillion) after offering Arghya to the sun, children and youth danced to the beat of the dhol. Women continued their 36-hour fast which will end after the Usha arghya on Friday. Later, they sat in groups near Vedis and sang folk songs throughout the evening.

“It was a joyous and overwhelming occasion to become part of new rituals altogether. My mother-in-law also helped me perform Koshi puja so that I can perform the puja from next year onwards,” said Upadhayay.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak also offered Arghya at Laxman Mela ghat.

Rachna Rai, 45, who has been performing the puja for the last 20 years said that Chhati Maiyya is kind enough to fulfill everybody’s wishes. “When I asked for a baby, I was blessed with my daughter Shweta. Last year, she asked for a child and got her wish fulfilled. Both of us are celebrating the festival,” said Rai.

Neha Devi, 32, said that she has been performing the puja for the last 12 years. “My family and I came in the afternoon so that we did not get troubled by the chaos on and around the ghat. We sang songs like ‘Kalewa ke Paat Par’, ‘Hey Chhati Maiyya’ and ‘Kaanch hi Baans ke Bah Angiya’,” said Devi.

Sonal Singh, 33, who asked for a healthy baby last year, turned up to the ghat to celebrate the festival with her family. “I believe it feels divine to perform Chhath Puja. The ghat has a different aura which provides energy for all-year long,” said Singh.

Puja was organised in different parts of the city including houses and parks. At Hemantnath Shiv Mandir in Hind Nagar, counsellor Shaurav Singh Monu was present.