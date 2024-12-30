Chief minister Yogi Adityanath asks tech university to set up innovation centres

letters@hindustantimes.com Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during a review meeting, at his official residence in Lucknow on Monday. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday directed all the three technical universities in the state to promote innovation and support startups. Holding a meeting about setting up Uttar Pradesh Innovation Fund (UPIF), he also directed the universities to collaborate with IITs to enhance their innovation capabilities.

Adityanath laid emphasis on setting up innovation centres at these universities with full facilities to assist student entrepreneurs. He called for comprehensive mapping of global and local markets to guide students in developing innovations aligned with current demands.

“Innovation must keep pace with changing technology and global market trends. To achieve this, centres of excellence should be established to drive new innovations. centres for innovation must also be established in all three technical universities for which the government will provide the necessary funding,” the chief minister said.

He reiterated that the state government has ample funds and young innovators often lack financial support. He stressed on the importance of channeling funds through universities to empower students.

“This initiative will lead to groundbreaking innovations, empowering the youth and enhancing the state’s reputation on a national and global scale,” he said.

The chief minister asked officials to draft a detailed plan to implement these measures. He also called for development of trades based on global market mapping and modernisation of traditional trades to meet contemporary needs.

“Technical universities should provide space for ODOP (One District One Product) initiatives alongside modern technology,” he said.

The chief minister asked universities to identify trades based on current market needs and to actively encourage students to pursue innovation. He said universities should have complete autonomy to foster innovation, asserting that such freedom is essential for new ideas to emerge.

The Yogi Adityanath government approved a contribution of ₹400 crore two years ago to support startups. Simultaneously, investment managers were expected to contribute between ₹1200 crore and ₹3600 crore.

He proposed equalising the contributions of the state government and investment managers. This approach is expected to boost innovation across the state and provide students with opportunities to showcase their talents and ideas.