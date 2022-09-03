Child lifting scare grips Bareilly region
A senior police official of Bareilly said the ADG directed the districts’ social media cells to keep round the clock vigil and contradict posts about child lifting rumours. He said earlier the rumours were spread after two kids of a railway employee were found missing but later it was discovered his estranged wife had taken them along.
Lucknow Rumours about child lifting gangs being operational in the region for the past few days have thrown a scare into people of nine districts of Bareilly zone, particularly those living in rural areas. This has also led to some innocent people being beaten up on suspicion of being child lifters.
Bareilly zone additional director general (ADG) of police, Raj Kumar on Thursday issued directives to deal with such rumours and advisories to all districts police chiefs in the zone, which includes Bareilly, Rampur, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Sambhal, Bijnor and Amroha.
The ADG has asked police officials to stay alert and deploy police personnel at certain points like spots near schools, playschools and parks where children play, as well as societies and village markets from where these rumours often emerged. Earlier on Thursday, a mentally unstable woman was beaten by a group of villagers in Tanda Saadat Ganj village under Nawabganj police station after she was suspected of being a child lifter. The police later rescued her and admitted her to a hospital.
He said the rumours about child lifters spread when two school going boys suspected two men walking behind them and they later exaggerated it by giving statements that the two men were wearing black clothes and had a weapon in their hands. He said the ADG had asked to maintain police visibility at such places where there was possibility of people suspecting strangers as child lifters and to tell people to inform the police if they found anything suspicious rather than beat or attack anyone.
He said the ADG had asked all district police chiefs to take stern action against those unnecessarily causing scare manually or virtually through social media platforms.
Noida woman dies after undergoing IVF treatment at a clinic run by fake doctor
A woman has died in Uttar Pradesh's Noida allegedly due to 'gross negligence' while being treated at a hospital in Greater Noida. Police said the doctor who managed the facility had been found to have a fake medical degree and that a case had been registered. According to Rajesh S, the deputy commissioner of police (central Noida), Thakur'sur - has been detained and a FIR has been filed against him.
Congress reduced to bhai-behan party, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Bhartiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda on Friday tore into the opposition Congress, saying it was no more a national or regional party but had been reduced to a bhai-behan (brother-sister) party. “I always say ujale ka anand lena hai to andhere ko yad rakho,” he said, adding one should not forget the previous rules if one wants to celebrate the development in the present regime.
Global Village Idiot: Upwardly mobile movement of youth aspirations
My work gives me opportunity to interact with a lot of teens and young adults from different economic and social backgrounds in Pune. Both are from economically challenged backgrounds (annual family income of less than Rs 2 lakh for a family of five) but their parents are supportive of their education dreams since they want them to move out of the rural and menial labour heritage to urban, white collar job security.
Weightlifter stabs two athletes for laughing at him
A weightlifter allegedly stabbed two discus throwers, including a national level player, after they laughed at Yashvardhan, the accused on Thursday during practice in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut. Regional sports director Yogendrapal Singh said the incident happened outside a stadium and that police caught Yashvardhan while he was trying to escape. He said the stadium has the same hall for gymnastics and weightlifting. Singh said Yashvardhan has been blacklisted and banned from entering the stadium.
AAP asks PM Modi to sack Delhi LG for giving unlawful contract to daughter
The Aam Aadmi Party has demanded prime minister Narendra Modi 'immediately' sack Delhi lieutenant-governor VK Saxena over claims he misused his position by awarding the contract for interior design work for a Khadi lounge in Mumbai to his daughter; this was while he was chairman of the Khadi and Village Industries Commission. AAP MP Sanjay Singh demanded PM Modi immediately sack Saxena and added that the AAP is likely to approach the courts over the matter.
