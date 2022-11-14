Children must wear full sleeve shirts, trousers: U.P. secondary edu director

In view of the rise in dengue and chikungunya cases in Uttar Pradesh, the secondary education department has issued guidelines to all district inspector of schools regarding the measures to be taken to protect students from communicable disease.

Secondary education director Mahendra Dev has said it is necessary that students and parents are made aware through schools so that students can be saved from these diseases.

“Students should be directed to come to school in full shirt and trousers. Children should be compulsorily informed about communicable diseases and the problems arising out of them in daily prayer meeting,” he added.

“As necessary, public awareness rallies should also be taken out in villages. Regular cleaning of open water tanks on the premises should be done. It should be ensured that there is no water-logging anywhere in the school premises and neighbourhood,” Dev said in an order.

The director said, “It should be ensured that regular cleaning is done near handpumps and multiple handwash on the school premises and spraying of anti-larval/insecticides is also done. School premises and neighbourhood should be kept clean and bushes should be cut.”

By organising a meeting of the school management committees, they should be told about communicable diseases like dengue and chikungunya and their side effects and motivate them to keep their homes and surroundings clean. Cooperation of the local population should be taken in these works.

If any child has developed symptoms like fever, they should be treated immediately. For this, the cooperation of the primary health centre should be sought immediately, he added.

On Saturday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Each district should have a dedicated dengue hospital just as dedicated Covid hospitals and they should be equipped with all testing and treatment facilities.”

In a review meeting, the CM said cases of dengue and other infectious diseases had gone up in the past few weeks. He asked the officials to set up dedicated hospitals in every district to prevent the mosquito-borne disease, said a press statement from the state government.