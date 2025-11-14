Search
Fri, Nov 14, 2025
New Delhi oC

Children’s Day: ‘First celebration’ for many as dreams take flight

ByGodhooli Sharma
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 03:20 am IST

Rescued from child labour, these kids look forward to the joys of books, classrooms, laughter, and the simple right to be children again. Today, they will celebrate their first official Children’s Day

LUCKNOW Many children who have escaped the hardships of child labour are now embracing a brighter future filled with dreams. They look forward to the joys of books, classrooms, laughter, and the simple right to be children again. This Friday, they will celebrate their first official Children’s Day. Among these hopeful children is Krishna Soni, a 10-year-old who was involved in rag-picking for as long as he remembers.

Krishna Soni’s dreams took flight when he was enrolled in a school. As the excitement builds for Children’s Day, he can hardly wait to experience his very ‘first celebration’. (Sourced)
Krishna Soni’s dreams took flight when he was enrolled in a school. As the excitement builds for Children’s Day, he can hardly wait to experience his very ‘first celebration’. (Sourced)

His days began at the crack of dawn, and often didn’t end until sunset. While watching others his age head to school, his eyes sparkled with the dream of learning.

But everything changed for Krishna when he was rescued last year by the Diya Bati Foundation, a local NGO dedicated to helping children transition from labour to education. In April, thanks to their support, Krishna’s dreams took flight as he was enrolled in school. As the excitement builds for Children’s Day on Friday, Krishna can hardly wait to experience his very ‘first celebration’.

“When I first shared my wish to study, my parents were not supportive. But eventually, they agreed. Now, each day at school fills me with happiness, and I aspire to become a police officer one day,” Krishna shared with a smile. His journey is a testament to hope and resilience, lighting the way for countless others like him.

As per data, 198 children and adolescents from Bahraich (maximum in the state) have been rescued by the labour department between April 1, 2020 and March 31, 2025 while 169 children and adolescents from Lucknow were rescued in this period. In total, 3,340 children and adolescents had been rescued in the last five years while 32,888 children and adolescents were identified being involved in child labour.

Kavita Kashyap, 11, who was pushed into working as a domestic help for years, will also be celebrating her first Children’s day. She began going to Study Hall Prerna school for underprivileged kids in April this year.

“I was admitted to school with help from Shaleen sir (who works with an NGO). Initially, he taught me, but later got me admitted to LKG. My parents support me when I study, and now I wish to pursue education to become a teacher one day,” she added.

Similarly, Priyanka (name changed) worked as a domestic help and then at a ration shop. She was rescued last year by the Diya Bati Foundation and is now in the hostel at Study Hall school.

The child, who allegedly suffered abuse while growing up with a relative after her parents abandoned her in the early years of life, has begun studying in class 1. “I had a bitter childhood but now I feel secure when I study in a safe environment,” the girl said.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Children’s Day: ‘First celebration’ for many as dreams take flight
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Many children rescued from child labour are set to celebrate their first official Children’s Day, dreaming of education and brighter futures. Krishna Soni, once a rag-picker, now envisions becoming a police officer after being enrolled in school by the Diya Bati Foundation. Over 3,340 children have been rescued in recent years, highlighting ongoing efforts against child labour.