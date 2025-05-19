Chitrakoot, Mahoba to get world-class ropeways soon

In a major move to modernising religious tourism infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has announced plans to develop world-class ropeway systems at two of the state’s most revered pilgrimage destinations—Valmiki Ashram in Chitrakoot and the Siddh Baba Temple on Gorakh Giri Hill in Mahoba. The number of devotees visiting these locations annually is expected to rise significantly with the introduction of ropeways, which aim to enhance safety, ease congestion, and boost local employment opportunities. (FOR REPRESENTATION ONLY)

According to tourism department officials the ropeways, designed to meet international standards, aim to make access to these hilltop temples safer, faster, and more convenient for lakhs of pilgrims who visit each year. This initiative not only strengthens connectivity but blend heritage with modern infrastructure and boost tourism across the state.

The proposed ropeway projects will be equipped with advanced safety features, durable components, and all-weather operational capability. The routes will be designed keeping in mind the local topography, seismic activity, seasonal variations, and travel patterns to ensure reliable and secure travel throughout the year.

“These ropeways are not merely about convenience—they are about enriching the spiritual experience for millions by making sacred sites more accessible,” said a senior tourism department official. “We are connecting tradition with technology.”

At Chitrakoot Valmiki Ashram a ropeway will be developed near Bagrehi village, along the Chitrakoot–Prayagraj highway, to connect devotees with the ancient ashram of Maharishi Valmiki, author of the Ramayana. The site is revered for its spiritual significance and attracts pilgrims year-round. The department has identified 8,920 sq meters land for the same.

While in Mahoba Gorakh Giri Hill – Siddh Baba Temple, the ropeway will connect pilgrims to the Siddh Baba Temple, a sacred site associated with Guru Gorakhnath, located around 2 km from Mahoba city in Raheliya village. Here the department has identified 9,750 sq meters of land.

Both systems will be built using state-of-the-art technology to ensure high reliability and safety, offering a comfortable experience for all age groups, especially the elderly and physically challenged pilgrims.

Principle secretary culture and tourism Mukesh Meshram said, “The construction is expected to begin soon following final approvals and surveys. We hope to have these ropeway systems could become operational as early as next year.”