Choreography workshop up next at Bhatkhande University’s series

Bhatkhande Sanskriti University (BSU) wrapped up one of the workshops in its series on Thursday, offering students a diverse experience in dance and music education. The concluding one was a one-day workshop on western classical music conducted by Rishikant Shukla. Shukla’s sessions attracted a sizable audience, exploring chords and songwriting in western notation symbols, offering students a comprehensive understanding of the genre. Saswati Sen coaching the Bhatkhande University students in a three-day Kathak workshop (HT Photo)

The university is now preparing to host a three-day Choreography workshop from April 7 to 11, before the examinations begin, said BSU authorities.

The series commenced with a four-day Kathak workshop led by Saswati Sen, a distinguished disciple of Pandit Birju Maharaj, starting on March 27. The workshop witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, culminating in a captivating performance showcasing their newfound dance skills. Vice chancellor Mandvi Singh, along with head of department of dance Gyanendra Dutt and Ruchi Khare of the Kathak Kendra, oversaw the event, drawing attention from artists across the city.

Following the Kathak workshop, students were treated to a workshop on Hindustani classical music by renowned vocalist Uma Garg, former dean and head faculty of music and fine arts at the university of Delhi. Garg delved into the fundamentals of classical singing, particularly focusing on the intricate world of ‘ragas’. The workshop, organised by the music department of BSU, provided invaluable insights into voice sustainability and the nuances of ragas.

Vice chancellor Mandvi Singh and registrar Srishti Dhaun expressed gratitude to the eminent artists for enriching the university’s cultural fabric with their contributions.