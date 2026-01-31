CIMAP’s Kisan Mela: Touching lives of farmers, tales of success ventures come to fore

A two-day Kisan Mela got underway on the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research - Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CSIR-CIMAP) campus on Friday, with farmers and entrepreneurs from different cities of the country giving witness to how their ideas came to fruition with the help of the premier research body. Entrepreneurs displaying their ware at the two-day Kisan Mela in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

Shreeram Nath (45) and his wife Kavita Shreeram (42), from Rameshwaram, who have displayed their products primarily revolving around vetiver - a bunchgrass known for its aromatic roots, said that he had once heard former President APJ Abdul Kalam speak about Global Warming at a session in Tamil Nadu where he had also mentioned about vetiver root and its effect in eradicating global warming.

“I got in touch with scientists at CIMAP’s Bengaluru research centre who provided us various vetiver varieties and technology for oil extraction under Aroma Mission. They asked me to form a cluster. Today, seven farmers are directly part of the cluster while 40 farmers are cultivating vetiver in 65 acres of land in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu. Once the oil extraction process ends, my wife along with over 216 women work in making handicrafts like fans, sculptures etc,” said Nath.

Deepika K (29), from Vellore, Tamil Nadu who runs a business related to hair oil, lip balm and serums said that after researching for five years she underwent training with CIMAP which helped her start her business last year.

“I get raw materials from farmers which include essential oils and herbs like vetiver, sandalwood, rose, rosemary and other aromatic plants. CIMAP has helped in such a way that it has not just boosted my business but I could also engage over 30 farmers who are earning well with the cultivation of essential oils,” said Deepika.

A group of farmers from West Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) are themselves building a start-up with a community of over 300 who are reclaiming their waste lands and creating durable long term assets with the help of CIMAP’s Aroma Mission.

“We grow aromatic plants like lemongrass for which sapling and technology is provided by CIMAP which has helped us get better livelihood,” said Biup Dhar (33), a farmer from the Panar community.

Dheer Singh, director, ICAR–National Dairy Research Institute (NDRI), Karnal was the chief guest, while Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CSIR–CIMAP, Thallada Bhaskar, director, CSIR–Advanced Materials and Processes Research Institute (CSIR–AMPRI), Bhopal, were present.