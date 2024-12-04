CISCE to fine-tune internal evaluation in affiliated schools: Chief executive

LUCKNOW Schools giving inflated marks to students in internal assessments to put them in the merit list may soon find it difficult to do so as the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), which conducts ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) examinations, is working on a mechanism to check the malpractice. CISCE chief executive and secretary Joseph Emmanuel on Wednesday opened up on the issue. Excerpts: Joseph Emmanuel was in Lucknow for the inauguration of the four-day International Convention on Students Quality Circles (ICSQC-2024), organized by City Montessori School, Kanpur Road Campus. (HT Photo)

Q Why is the council no longer doing the assessments of Board examinations. School teachers give inflated marks...your thought on the practice?

A Some schools are doing this to bring their students in the merit list. It is not accepted. We, at the council, are working on a mechanism to address the issue. We will do some kind of handholding of such schools, and their teachers will be trained, so that they do a fair assessment of their students’ performance in the internal assessment. The sole purpose of the internal evaluation was to make students stress free and comfortable ahead of their Board examinations. But with the passage of time, some schools started compromising with the sanctity of the examination by awarding higher marks to students.

Q There’s a perception among people that the CBSE syllabus is more fine-tuned for competitive exams vis-a-vis other boards?

A. This is a myth. If you look at it percentage wise, you will see more CISCE students cracking competitive exams. But in absolute numbers, CBSE students excel more because there are more schools in the country that are affiliated to CBSE compared to CISCE-affiliated schools.

Q How will the council address the menace of dummy schools?

A Dummy schools are not good from the students’ perspective. Children must go through proper schooling as it is better for the overall development of their personality. Mushrooming dummy schools may only help students crack competitive exams like JEE Mains, JEE Advanced, NEET, CUET or CLAT, but will harm them in the long run.

Q Take us through the CISCE’s vision to make syllabus stress free and student friendly?

A Every student has the place and potential to grow in the ecosystem of CISCE schools. Significant emphasis was laid on fostering an attitude of growth and inclusivity over resource dependency. With a clear goal of empowering rural and interior schools, the CISCE plans to introduce innovative programmes to ensure that no student feels excluded due to limitations in infrastructure or resources. These initiatives aim to build a supportive ecosystem where collaboration, innovation, and personalized learning thrive, empowering students from all backgrounds to excel.

Q What’s new in CISCE’s scheme of things?

A The council plans to modernise its curriculum to address the evolving needs of the 21st century. A revamped framework integrating critical thinking, creativity, digital literacy, and multilingualism was unveiled, ensuring holistic development for learners. A hands-on learning approach, project-based activities, and toy-based pedagogy will further enhance real-world application and prepare students for dynamic global challenges.

The CISCE has also outlined its initiatives for elevating academic assessments and teacher development. New key-stage assessments for classes 3, 5, and 8, along with competency-focused questions at ICSE and ISC levels, will help transition from content-heavy methods to skill-based evaluations. Additionally, the introduction of a comprehensive development report (CDR) promises a more holistic view of student progress. For educators, a mandatory 50-hour annual training programme will ensure consistent professional growth, equipping school heads and teachers with innovative pedagogical strategies.

Simplified affiliation processes and the newly introduced school improvement plan (SIP) will streamline standards for fairness and transparency. This systematic approach, coupled with robust student enrichment activities and career counseling initiatives, underscores CISCE’s dedication to nurturing well-rounded, globally competitive learners.