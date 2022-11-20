Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Civic polls: AAP kicks off statewide campaign, holds public meeting in Lucknow

Civic polls: AAP kicks off statewide campaign, holds public meeting in Lucknow

Updated on Nov 20, 2022 11:49 PM IST

Brij Kumari Singh, member of the AAP’s civic poll committee, along with party workers, carried out door-to-door campaign in Mahanagar ward.

Logo of Aam Admi Party (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday kicked off its 11-day statewide campaign for civic polls with a public meeting in the state capital.

The meeting was organised in Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Sabhajeet Singh, state incharge of AAP’s civic poll, urged locals to vote for AAP candidates for a corruption-free civic body. Singh cited AAP’s performance in Punjab and Delhi where the party is in power.

He further targeted the Yogi Adityanath government for allegedly failing to address civic issues.

AAP workers contacted locals and issued an appeal to vote for party candidates in forthcoming civic polls.

