Class 10, 12 exam 2024: UP Board to have control rooms at 5 regional centres too this time

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), commonly known as UP Board, is taking significant steps to ensure copying free and smooth high school and intermediate exams that are set to start from February 22. Prayagraj-based UP Board headquarters. (HT file)

The officials have this time decided to set up command and control centres in all its five regional centres namely Prayagraj, Varanasi, Meerut, Bareilly and Gorakhpur.

This marks the first instance of such centres being set up in these locations. Subsequently, districts falling under these regional offices would be meticulously monitored from these centres, said board officials.

Until now, the UP Board used to set up a control room in the offices of district inspectors of schools and its camp office in Lucknow for online monitoring of examination centres and secure storage of question papers.

Utilising new technology, the board plans to maintain 24-hour surveillance of the examination centres to prevent cheating. With the new move, close vigilance would be sustained in districts under these regional offices, effectively overseeing the proceedings related to the conduct of exams.

UP Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla said, “The command and control centres will be linked with one other. By connecting the IP addresses of the DVRs of the district examination centres under these regional offices, they will be monitored 24X7.”

“This measure aims to prevent any leakage of question papers and ensure that the exams are conducted without incidents of copying,” he said. Simultaneously, the UP Board officials have decided to train centre superintendents to address any potential issues during the exams.

Ten officers, nominated as master trainers -- two from each of the five regional offices -- will undergo training between January 21 and January 25. Subsequently, these trained officials will impart training to all centre superintendents between January 26 and February 2.