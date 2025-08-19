Class 10 student stabbed to death by junior in Ghazipur school

A 14-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by a junior student in a private school in Ghazipur on Monday, police said. Another student suffered a knife injury to his thigh when he intervened. Two students were booked in connection with the incident, they added. The school in UP’s Ghazipur where the alleged stabbing took place on Monday (HT)

The Class 10 pupil who was stabbed hailed from Yusufpur in the district. The stabbing took place during a scuffle between two groups in the bathroom on the fourth floor of Sunbeam School, which is located in the town’s Maharajganj locality, said a police officer. The student who allegedly attacked is aged 15 years and in Class 9. He was also injured, and his statement was recorded.

Superintendent of police (City) Gyanendra Nath Prasad, circle officer (City) Shekhar Sengar, station house officer Deen Dayal Pandey went to the school after the alleged stabbing.

According to reports, the Class 10 student went to the bathroom around 9:30 am where he encountered three more kids. While one of them was his friend, the 14-year-old was not on good terms with the other two.

As the two groups clashed, one of the kids allegedly attacked the boy with a knife and stabbed him in the chest. His friend was stabbed in his right thigh when he intervened.

The officer added that the school administration rushed the injured kids to the local medical college hospital, and informed their families. The 14-year-old was declared brought-dead at the hospital, police added.

SP Prasad said, “Based on the complaint of the father of the deceased student, a case has been registered against two students under relevant sections of BNS. Statements of the students are being taken to find out the real cause of the incident.”

The SP (city) said police were investigating how the student managed to bring the knife to school without arousing suspicion.

“Also, the CCTV footage from the school is being examined. Initial investigation has revealed that there was a dispute between two student groups,” he added.

School director Naveen Singh said the Class 9 student managed to bring the knife, which was of a kind used to chop vegetables and fruits, to school by hiding it in his water bottle. “Since water bottles are not checked, the knife went undetected,” he added.

He also refuted reports of any prior fights between the students on the school premises. “There might have been a quarrel outside the school during holidays, but the school administration does not have any information about it,” he added.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased student alleged that his son was murdered and accused the school administration of negligence.

Refuting the allegation, the school director said students’ bags were checked daily. “If anything wrong is found in a student’s bag, the family is informed, and students are also expelled in many cases.”