Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Cleric in UP castrated, beaten to death for planning another marriage
A man was castrated by his first wife after he decided to marry another woman. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times Representative Photos)
A man was castrated by his first wife after he decided to marry another woman. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times Representative Photos)
lucknow news

Cleric in UP castrated, beaten to death for planning another marriage

  • Hazra told the cops that Maulvi Vakil Ahmad was planning to marry another woman following which an argument started between the two which soon became violent and led to his death.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:18 PM IST

In a bizarre incident, the first wife of an imam in UP's Muzaffarnagar on Friday castrated him and beat him to death for planning another marriage, police officials told news agency PTI.

The incident took place in Shikarpur village on Thursday evening when Hazra injured Maulvi Vakil Ahmad, the imam at a mosque in Bhora Khurd village.

Hazra told the cops that Maulvi Vakil Ahmad was planning to marry another woman following which an argument started between the two which soon became violent and led to his death.

The police have registered a case against her at Bhorakla police station. The Station House Officer (SHO) Nitendra Singh said that the victim’s body has been sent for postmortem.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
cleric
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.