Clubs, bars under fire safety scanner; Lko police ask owners to ensure staff verification

LUCKNOW Days after a Goa nightclub fire claimed 25 lives, and HT reporting over 50% units in Lucknow running sans adequate fire safety measures, the Lucknow Police intensified action to prevent a similar disaster in the state capital. DCP (east) Shashank Singh holding a meeting with bar and nightclub owners. (Sourced)

After back-to-back joint inspections by the fire and excise departments revealed glaring lapses, particularly in clubs concentrated in Vibhuti Khand (Gomti Nagar), DCP (east) Shalabh Singh on Wednesday held a meeting with owners and managers of bars/clubs operating in the city’s eastern zone, including many housed in the Summit Building.

“In view of New Year celebrations, DCP (east) Shashi Singh organised a seminar with the owners and managers of all hotels and bars operating within the eastern zone and provided necessary guidelines. ACPs of this zone were also present at the event,” the Lucknow Police said in a statement.

In anticipation of huge crowds in the festive period, the establishments were asked to comply with all safety norms highlighted by the fire department in view of public safety, said the DCP.

“We have also asked owners to immediately get police verification of their staff who all have been hired from outside,” he added.

The meeting comes a day after HT reported that more than 50% of the city’s nightclubs were operating in violation of fire safety norms, prompting officials to warn that the city is “waiting for a Goa-like tragedy”.

Chief fire officer Ankush Mittal, who supervised the inspections, called the violations “shocking” and said most high-footfall clubs lacked even a basic second exit. “Many clubs are just one incident away from a major tragedy. Many units in the Summit Building don’t even have fire exits. Many have wooden ceilings and floors – the same factor that fuelled the fire in Goa,” he said.

The lapses documented by the fire department include missing/inadequate fire extinguishers, blocked/non-existent entry and exit routes and poor/absent safety measures in kitchens. Officials said notices will soon be issued to the establishments found violating norms.

The week-long enforcement campaign, launched on Sunday soon after the Goa tragedy, has covered a long list of prominent city clubs. Officials said the crackdown will continue and more units are scheduled for surprise checks through the week.