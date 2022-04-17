CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification.

Yogi gave the directive after carrying out an inspection of the nullah, where cleaning and beautification work is being carried out on the pattern of Gomti riverfront, with a cost of ₹900 crore. A large chunk of work has been already completed.

He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.

He said the end of the nullah was linked to Ramgarh Tal and arrangements be made to check plastic waste flowing in it. He said a small pond and water sports body should be developed there for children.