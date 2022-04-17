CM directive on beautification, road in Gorakhpur
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed construction of seven-metre wide pucca road (both sides) and plantation of saplings at Goddhoiya nullah in Gorakhpur, along with its cleaning and beautification.
Yogi gave the directive after carrying out an inspection of the nullah, where cleaning and beautification work is being carried out on the pattern of Gomti riverfront, with a cost of ₹900 crore. A large chunk of work has been already completed.
He asked the people not to throw garbage in the nullah and its vicinity to ensure its beautification. He said work on the nullah would resolve half of the water draining problem in Gorakhpur and this would turn into a beautiful spot.
He said the end of the nullah was linked to Ramgarh Tal and arrangements be made to check plastic waste flowing in it. He said a small pond and water sports body should be developed there for children.
DESPITE HC CONCERN: Government lawyers continue to get interview call
Several government lawyers continued to receive calls from the state law department on Saturday evening for interview despite the Lucknow bench of Allahabad high court expressing its concern over such interviews. The interviews are reportedly to decide if the government lawyers should be retained or not. The office of principal secretary (law and legal remembrancer), state law department on Saturday evening called several government advocates for the interview. The court had reserved its order.
Transport department initiative: Automatic online temporary permit delivery system soon
The Uttar Pradesh transport department is ready with a new system under which all temporary transport permits will be issued automatically through a portal, with no manual intervention, obviating the need for applicants to visit regional transport offices (RTOs) for the purpose, officials dealing with the issue said. “The transport department has made all preparations to launch the new system by April-end,” an official said.
Uttar Pradesh govt mulling over developing cow sanctuaries: Min
MEERUT Uttar Pradesh animal husbandry and milk development minister Dharampal Singh said here on Saturday that the state government was mulling over developing cow sanctuaries ( gau abhyaranya) in villages to provide protection to stray animals. Interacting with officials of animal husbandry department during a review meeting of Meerut division, the minister said that the state government wanted to provide a protected area for stray animals, particularly cows.
UP STF arrests one for duping mill owners on pretext of govt supply
The UP police Special Task Force on Saturday arrested a fraudster involved in duping food processing firms of several crores on pretext of government supply, senior police officials said. The accused Dinesh Kumar Mishra, resident of Badhalganj, Gorakhpur, was arrested from his house in Rajajipuram under Talkatora police station limits. The police seized 171 tins containing 15 litres of mustard oil each worth ₹5 lakh was recovered from him, stated the STF press note.
7 teams formed to investigate suicide of contractor: Karnataka Police
Karnataka police have formed seven teams to investigate the alleged suicide of contractor and Bharatiya Janata Party worker Santosh Patil, officials said on Saturday. Patil, a Belagavi-based contractor, was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, barely two weeks after accusing former rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) minister KS Eshwarappa of harassing him for a 40% commission to release funds for around ₹4 crore worth of work done.
