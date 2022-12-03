Home / Cities / Lucknow News / CM to lay stone for six-lane flyover in Gorakhpur today

CM to lay stone for six-lane flyover in Gorakhpur today

Updated on Dec 03, 2022 10:36 PM IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for a six-lane flyover and three other development projects, in Gorakhpur on Sunday

File pic of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath
ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for a six-lane flyover and three other development projects, in Gorakhpur on Sunday. The combined estimated cost of all the projects is 950 crore.

The CM reached Gorakhpur on Saturday. This is his third visit to the city within a span of seven days. This visit is considered significant in the wake of the ensuing urban and local body elections.

On Saturday, party leaders spoke to lawyers, doctors and people from the business community members, and appealed to them to take part in the CM’s meeting. The six-lane flyover from Nausarh to Padleyganj will come up at an estimated 429.94 crore.

The other projects that will be launched include a four-lane road from Deoria Bypass and a water treatment plant.

He would distribute prizes to winners of the State Kabaddi Championship during the last programme on Sunday. The CM is also expected to also be part of the centenary celebrations of Geeta Press. On Monday, the CM will kick off a week-long Maharana Pratap Education Council programme. He is a patron of the council that runs more than three dozen educational institutions in Gorakhpur and Maharajganj districts. HTC

