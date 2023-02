CM Yogi Adityanath's remarks against mafia in UP assembly take internet by storm

As soon as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his conviction to destroy the mafia nexus in the state while speaking in the assembly on Saturday, enthusiasm spread among his supporters across the country and three hashtags supporting the CM's campaign against the mafia were trending on Twitter, stated an official release. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a fiery exchange with the opposition during the ongoing Budget Session of the state Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Lucknow on Saturday. (ANI)

"#'Yogi Means Governance, '#Yogi Adityanath and #Yogi Surgical Strike started trending on Twitter simultaneously. #YogiAdiyanath trended more than 33 crore times whereas #YogiMeansGovernance hashtag remained among the top trends for more than 65 crore times," it read.

The opposition parties did try to hard corner the Yogi-Adityanath Government over the murder of Umesh Pal, the main witness of the Rajupal murder case, allegedly by the henchmen of SP-backed mafia don Atique Ahmed in Prayagraj, but in vain as CM Yogi countered their allegations with facts, leaving them without an answer.

In a scathing attack on the Samajwadi Party, the CM held it responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

He said, "The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them."

He said that the mafia involved in the Prayagraj incident has been enjoying power under the patronage of Atique Ahmed of SP and that the party had no moral right to blame the current government.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to destroy the mafia.