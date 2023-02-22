Samajwadi Party MLAs wear black sherwanis for second budget of 'Yogi 2.0'. Here's Why

For the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government's seventh annual budget, which was tabled by finance minister Suresh Khanna on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party (SP) legislators, including party chief Akhilesh Yadav, attended the session in black sherwanis.

Yadav and his fellow Samajwadi MLAs wore black to protest what they said was the BJP government's ‘injustices and unfair action’ against SP veteran Azam Khan and family, and to express solidarity with them. From its Media Cell Twitter handle, the Samajwadi Party shared this image:

Khan, who, like Akhilesh, resigned from Lok Sabha after his election as an MLA in last year's Uttar Pradesh assembly election – which the BJP won to retain power in the state – has been facing action by the Yogi government over various issues. The SP has accused the saffron party of indulging in ‘witch-hunt’ against the 74-year-old politician, a charge denied by the latter.

On Feb 16, Abdullah Azam, also a Samajwadi Party leader and Azam Khan's son, was disqualified from the Uttar Pradesh legislative assembly after the former was convicted and sentenced to two-year imprisonment in a 15-year-old case.

