Akhilesh targets CM, gets SP MLAs to commit to PDA-INDIA pledge

LUCKNOW Day after chief minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in the UP assembly, saying it was good to know that he appeared concerned about the problem of rising population now, Yadav said the CM had sidestepped his original query. “During British times, the Company government was formed. Now, government has become a Company,” alleged Akhilesh Yadav. (File Photo)

“The BJP government’s CM starts beating around the bush when facing a query. The query I had made was over the new education policy. It was to know the government plan for children who are 15 years of age. The query was not on population, but about employment. But the CM started citing unemployment data. How can one expect him to ensure jobs,” said Yadav.

The SP chief said this while addressing party cadres and lawmakers at the SP office, where he made them commit to an 11-point “joint PDA-I.N.D.I.A” pledge, which among other things, mentioned continuous efforts that will be made to raise the country’s “falling democratic” graph. PDA is SP’s coinage that means ‘pichhde (backwards), dalits and alpsankhyak (minorities)’ while I.N.D.I.A is the acronym for the opposition alliance, of which SP is a part.

Inside the assembly, the CM had responded to SP chief’s query on 15-year-olds by stating, “We are talking about the Unform Civil Code for this reason. I feel good that the ‘Samajwadis’ have made progress.”

Yadav had asked the state government to provide information about the increase in the number of children of 15 years of age. At this, Yogi replied, “We are discussing Uniform Civil Code... earlier a member had asked a question about basic education, a single course, and a single fee for the state. It would have been better if this also incorporated a single law for the entire country,” he said.

SP CHIEF SLAMS BJP

“Both Hindus and Muslims participated in the freedom struggle. Those holding power today are working to undermine the Constitution that was drafted by Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. These people didn’t participate in the freedom struggle, and in fact, sought to keep themselves away from it. What can we expect from such people?,” Akhilesh Yadav said at the Samajwadi Party office on Wednesday, the date coinciding with the Quit India movement launched against the British by Mahatma Gandhi.

“During British times, the Company government was formed. Now government has become a Company. From guest house to airports, everything is being sold. These people didn’t make district hospitals or markets but are selling off ‘mandi sthal (marketplaces)’. Everything is up on sale even as stray animals roam about on the streets. The Gomti riverfront is in a shambles. When will missiles be manufactured in Bundelkhand,” asked Akhilesh.

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has declared plans to make UP a 1 trillion-dollar economy. But this government doesn’t trust its ministers, Niti Aayog, officers of the finance department, subject experts or senior university teachers. That is why the government has decided to give ₹300 crore to a US-based company as consultant,” he said.