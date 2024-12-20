CM Yogi gives BJP workers winning mantra for Milkipur bypoll

letters@hindustantimes.com If the elections in Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won- CM Yogi (File photo)

Mentioning the BJP’s victories in last month’s assembly by-elections in the Opposition strongholds of Kundarki and Katehari, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told BJP workers that any election can be won.

“If the elections in Kundarki and Katehari can be won, then any election can be won,” he said to local BJP leaders and party workers at Saryu Bhavan in Ayodhya as he discussed the Milkipur assembly bypoll, the date for which is yet to be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) .

Laying stress on effective booth management and mobilising party office bearers, he outlined a strategic plan for victory and emphasised that there is no substitute for hard work. He directed booth officials to identify BJP supporters and ensure 100% voter turnout among them.

The Milkipur seat had fallen vacant following the then SP MLA Awadhesh Prasad’s election to the Lok Sabha in June. On October 15, 2024, the Election Commission of India announced bypolls to nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh, but left out Milkipur due to court proceedings related to Milkipur.

Last month, the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court allowed to withdraw election petition, clearing the path for the bypoll in Milkipur assembly constituency of Ayodhya. The BJP had won six seats and its ally RLD one out of nine in the November by-elections.