CM Yogi, Nadda talk women empowerment at half marathon event

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and others during the inauguration of the 'Women's Half Marathon', in Lucknow on Sunday. (ANI photo)

Thousands participated in the women’s half marathon that was flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda at Dubagga intersection on Sunday.

“For the empowerment, protection and respect for women we will pursue the ‘Mission Shakti’ vision and ensure that the benefits of all welfare schemes reach all women at the grassroot level,” the CM said on the occasion.

“Physical fitness reflects mental wellness,” he said adding that such events are proof of the goal that is being sought to be achieved through schemes like ‘Mission Shakti.’

“This is how we will ensure that our youth get more opportunities for growth,” he said and listed victories in the Asian Games, Olympics and Paralympics as proof that government’s investment in inclusive sports and fitness had started bearing fruits.

BJP national president JP Nadda, said: “Empowering women is important for progress of the state and the country. Unless we empower women, youth, farmers and the poor, we cannot hope for progress.”

He said, “I have observed Uttar Pradesh’s speedy growth on various fronts in the past few years. In fact, I am seeing a new story of development unfolding here,” he said.

The 22-kilometre-long marathon was organised by Union minister of state for urban and housing development Kaushal Kishore to raise awareness for a drug-free society and to celebrate the historic women’s reservation bill passed by both houses of the Parliament in September 2023. Women above 18 years from every different field participated in the marathon. Similar runs were also organised across the country. The winners were given cash prizes starting from ₹2100 to ₹21000.