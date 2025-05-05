CM Yogi orders prompt relief in view of rain, hail

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials of the districts concerned to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of storm, rain and hailstorm. The chief minister also directed the officials to assess the crop loss and send a report to the government, so that further action can be taken in this regard. (HT FILE)

Asking the officials to visit and survey the affected areas, he said, “In case of loss of life and animal loss due to lightning, storm, rain etc, distribute relief amount to the affected people immediately.”

“The injured should be given proper treatment,” he added, according to a state government press release.

The chief minister also directed the officials to assess the crop loss and send a report to the government, so that further action can be taken in this regard.

In case of waterlogging, arrangements for drainage should be made on priority, he added.