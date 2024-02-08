CM Yogi to attend RSS medical camp in Nautanva tomorrow

GORAKHPUR Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will attend the medical camp of National Medical Organisation, the frontal organisation of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), in Nautanva, Maharajganj, on Thursday. The medical experts will cover various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh adjoining Nepal and organise free medical check-up camps. (Pic for representation)

A team comprising physicians from BRD Medical College Gorakhpur, Maharishi Devaraha Baba Medical College, Deoria and Basti medical college will take part in the three-day Medical Yatra to be launched from Goraknath temple on Thursday afternoon.

The medical experts will cover various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh adjoining Nepal and organise free medical check-up camps. Prant Pramukh of RSS Subhashji will flag off the yatra from Gorakhnath temple while divisional commissioner Anil Dhingra will be the chief guest.

Talking to media persons on Wednesday, Prant secretary of RSS Dr Amit Shrinetra said around 800 doctors and para medical staff would cover 290 villages of Maharajganj, Lakhimpur, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti and Siddharth Nagar districts.

He said that the people in this region suffered from various diseases due to poverty. The medical team would check and screen them and give primary treatment at the camp. Patients with complications would be referred to other government hospitals.

Mayor Dr Manglesh Srivastav said the focus would be on women’s health as they were generally found suffering from anaemia and gout.