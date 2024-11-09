CM Yogi to inaugurate nine-day Gomti book fest on Nov 9

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate nine-day Gomti Book Festival at Gomti riverfront on Saturday. It is being jointly organised by the National Book Trust (NBT) and the Union ministry of education. The book fest venue decked up at Gomti riverfront in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/ht)

The festival will offer books for all and will be an opportunity for people to not just buy books from different genres but also meet authors and get to know about the process of writing books, said director NBT Yuvraj Malik during a press conference organised on Friday.

The festival will be divided into various sections - Children’s Corner, Book Street, Lekhakganj, Youth Corner and Digital Reading Corner.

There will be 150 stalls of publishers from across India in Book Street, he shared.

“As part of this year’s theme we are celebrating different art of storytelling through film festivals, puppetry, poetry, dastangoi, dance drama and creative writing. A Digital Reading Corner will also be set up as part of the programme. NBT has joined hands with All India Children’s Film Festival to celebrate expression through books and films. It will also highlight the stories by children from across the world,” said Malik.

Creative workshops for children and youth and sessions by renowned authors, educationists and artistes will be part of the festival this year. Among the prominent people who will be part of the festival are – filmmaker and author Muzaffar Ali, para-Olympian Preeti Pal and Sunira, dastango Himanshu Bajpai, singer Phunchok Ladakhi, authors Anand Neelkanthan and Ambalika Bhat, singer Indira Naik and poet Chinmayi Tripathi.

“The festival is an initiative that promotes reading among people from all age groups. This year we are bringing different forms of creative expression as part of the initiative. Using these, we will showcase India’s rich linguistic and cultural diversity through stories from different regions of the country,” Malik added.

Over the nine days the festival will remain open from 11 am to 8 pm. Cultural programmes will be organised from 6 pm onwards, daily.

Divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob asked the city residents to attend the event to celebrate the legacy of arts, culture and literature of the city.

District magistrate Suryapal Gangwar who was also present during the press interaction said that it can be considered as an opportunity by parents to inculcate a habit of reading among their kids. “When most of the parents are worried about their kid’s screentime, the festival can give them an opportunity to expose them to good books,” said Gangwar.

Municipal Commissioner Inderjit Singh was also present on the occasion.

Earlier the officials did a site inspection and reviewed the arrangements to ensure the festival is ready to welcome visitors, confirming that the setup is in its final stages.