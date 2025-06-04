Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 04, 2025
CM Yogi to plant sapling in Ayodhya to mark World Environment Day

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 04, 2025 08:45 PM IST

Similar drives will be conducted across all U.P. districts. Ayodhya’s divisional forest officer Prakhar Gupta said the chief minister will plant a Harishankari sapling, and all preparations for the event have been completed.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will plant a sapling under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at Pushp Vatika near Ramkatha Park on the banks of the Saryu river in Ayodhya on Thursday, marking World Environment Day.

File photo of CM Yogi Adityanath planting a sapling. (Sourced)
File photo of CM Yogi Adityanath planting a sapling. (Sourced)

In response to the chief minister’s appeal, the environment department will engage schoolchildren and youth in taking the ‘End Plastic Globally’ pledge and encourage them to participate in environmental protection efforts.

The main event in Lucknow will feature street plays, speeches, drawing competitions, and training sessions aimed at raising awareness about environmental issues. Experts and volunteers from various organisations are also expected to participate.

Environment director Sushant Sharma stated that all district magistrates have been instructed to conduct similar events in their respective areas. In line with the chief minister’s directions, environment-focused programmes and plantation drives under the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign will be organised throughout the state.

