CM Yogi to unveil Lord Parshuram’s idol, dedicate projects in Lucknow’s Sarojininagar

An idol of Lord Parshuram was installed by the Pragatisheel Brahmin Welfare Committee at Parshuram Chowk in Vrindavan Colony in Lucknow’s Sarojininagar on Sunday. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will unveil this statue on Monday. UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

During the installation of the Sarojini Nagar MLA Rajeshwar Singh announced to give ₹10 lakh from his MLA development fund for the beautification of the place.

Addressing the gathering, Singh said Lord Parshuram was a great scholar of weapons and scriptures. “He is a symbol of equality and justice. Inspired by him, CM Yogi Adityanath is making the state crime and mafia free,” he added.

The CM has approved ₹2.73 crore for development of Reteshwar temple and ₹75 lakh for beautification of the ancient Jhadeshwar temple to preserve these places of religious and cultural importance.

Solar lights, hand pumps, benches and other amenities have been made available in 65 temples in Sarojini Nagar and they have also been beautified. The BJP MLA also assured beautification of 100 temples in Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency.