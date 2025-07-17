CM Yogi wants Varanasi in top 5 cleanest cities

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday directed officials to ensure Varanasi figures among the top five cleanest cities in the country. He chaired a review meeting at the Circuit House to assess development projects and law and order, a day after visiting Chandauli. CM Yogi Adityanath (Sourced)

The Varanasi Nagar Nigam got 17th position among all 4,589 bodies in the country in the ranking of Swachh Survey 2024.

The CM said cleanliness campaigns must be run regularly and asked municipal commissioner Akshat Verma to monitor the efforts. He also instructed that road widening work in Dalmandi should begin immediately after the monsoon, with proper consultation on relocating religious sites falling within project limits.

He also reviewed health indicators and directed the chief medical officer to take all steps to make the district TB-free by November 2025, including involving public representatives in the campaign.

The CM told the district basic education officer to meet the target of 100% enrolment in government schools. He directed officials to ensure no school remains without teachers and that school kits, including bags and uniforms, are provided with priority.

Reviewing law and order, he directed police to act strictly against those spreading misinformation or caste-related content through fake social media accounts. He also called for strong action to curb the illegal liquor and drug trade in border areas.

Earlier, CM Yogi offered prayers at Baba Kashi Vishwanath and Baba Kaal Bhairav temples and conducted an aerial survey of the rising Ganga river.