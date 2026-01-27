Codeine syrup nexus: Arrest of critical ‘linkman’ crucial to exposing supply chain, finances, cross-border routes

Uttar Pradesh Police claim to have cracked a critical piece of an interstate codeine cough syrup trafficking network with the arrest of Vikas Singh alias “Narve” and two others, who allegedly served as a coordinator between suppliers and smugglers operating across multiple states and across the border. Representational image (Sourced)

Singh was apprehended from Siddharthnagar district on Tuesday by a Varanasi police team. His name emerged repeatedly during the interrogation of several accused already in custody, with investigators describing him as the “organisational glue” connecting different layers of the syndicate.

Deputy commissioner of police, crime, Sarvanan T said that a lookout notice was issued against the three arrested accused. The accused had reached the border in an attempt to flee to Nepal, but they were apprehended due to the vigilance of the police.

According to Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) sources, Singh allegedly coordinated between suppliers, transporters, financiers and ground-level operators involved in diverting codeine-based pharmaceutical syrups from authorised supply chains. These medicines are regulated because of their narcotic content and are allegedly misused as intoxicants when illegally circulated.

Investigators said Singh allegedly acted as a link between the absconding kingpin, Shubham Jaiswal, and other accused, including Jaunpur resident Amit Kumar Singh, alias Amit “Tata,” and dismissed constable Alok Pratap Singh of Chandauli. Police claim his alleged role extended beyond introductions and included operational involvement.

Officials allege that Singh facilitated the movement of bulk consignments between stockists in Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. The network utilised layered procurement and transport channels designed to evade law enforcement.

Police believe Singh’s custodial interrogation will be instrumental in mapping a racket that extends beyond India. Preliminary findings suggest diverted medicines were routed through Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal before being smuggled across the borders into Nepal and Bangladesh.

STF officials said Singh has multiple criminal cases registered against him in Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Varanasi, including allegations related to trafficking and criminal conspiracy. He was apprehended following technical surveillance and confidential inputs.

The investigation is now focused on the alleged diversion of legally manufactured medicines, the use of forged documents, and the transport routes involved. Police said further arrests are possible as the probe continues.