Codeine syrup nexus: ED to seek custodial remand of sacked cop in UP

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to seek custodial remand of dismissed police constable Alok Pratap Singh and his associate Amit Singh Tata in connection with an alleged illegal codeine-based cough syrup supply and related money laundering case, officials said.

The ED plans to question the two accused, who are considered close associates of a former MP from eastern Uttar Pradesh, about their movable and immovable assets and large financial transactions identified in their bank accounts, according to officials. “During earlier proceedings, Alok Singh’s family reportedly failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the funds invested in the construction of his lavish bungalow, which has prompted the agency to intensify its probe,” said an ED official.

Sources said the ED will confront the accused with documentary evidence linked to pharmaceutical firms and financial transactions during custodial interrogation to establish the alleged money trail. The special task force (STF) has already shared multiple pieces of evidence with the ED, forming the basis of the ongoing investigation.

The ED recently registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against Alok Pratap Singh, Amit Singh Tata, Shubham Jaiswal, Vibhor Rana, Vishal Rana and several others at its Lucknow zonal unit.

The central agency has obtained judicial remand of Alok Pratap Singh, Amit Singh Tata and Vibhor Rana, who are currently in jail. The STF had earlier questioned two accused on custodial remand, but several key queries allegedly remained unanswered.

Officials said the ED is expected to move an application within two days seeking custodial remand of Alok Singh and Amit Tata. The agency will examine details related to their properties, luxury vehicles and alleged foreign travel, including trips to Dubai, to verify funding sources.

The Food Safety and Drugs Administration (FSDA) department said over 3.27 crore bottles of codeine-based cough syrup worth ₹704 crore were routed through a limited number of super-stockists and stockists during a two-month statewide drive. New Phensedyl from Abbott Healthcare accounted for 2,23,92,311 bottles valued at about ₹506 crore, followed by Ascoff from Laborate Pharmaceutical with 73,16,755 bottles worth ₹154.38 crore, while other brands made up 24,87,092 bottles valued at around ₹43.77 crore.

The crackdown covered 52 districts, during which over 332 wholesale drug establishments were inspected. Based on evidence of alleged illegal diversion, FSDA has registered 161 FIRs across 36 districts under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the NDPS Act, 1985.