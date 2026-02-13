Codeine syrup nexus: Properties worth ₹33 cr seized in Varanasi, Kanpur

Varanasi police froze assets totalling approximately ₹33 crore on Thursday in twin operations against codeine cough syrup smuggling. A Kotwal police team confiscated properties worth ₹28 crore belonging to accused Bhola Prasad Jaiswal in Varanasi, while Sarnath police separately seized assets worth ₹5.18 crore of accused Vinod Agarwal in Kanpur. Representational image (Sourced)

Assistant commissioner of police (Kotwal) Vijay Pratap Singh, leading a team with inspector in charge Dayashankar Singh, confiscated multiple properties of Jaiswal under Section 26D of the NDPS Act, along with sections 61(2), 338, 336(3), 340(2), 318(4) of BNS and sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act.

Investigation revealed Jaiswal allegedly obtained substantial financial gains through cough syrup smuggling for drug purposes, purchasing immovable properties with the proceeds. The case is currently pending before the court of the Additional District Judge/FTC 14 Varanasi. After identifying the properties, police obtained court orders to attach five properties worth approximately ₹28 crore.

ACP (Sarnath) Vidush Saxena led a team including station in-charge Pankaj Tripathi, to freeze assets worth ₹5.18 crore under Section 68F of the NDPS Act (SAFEMA). The seized properties in Kanpur allegedly belong to Agarwal along with family members, acquired through illegal proceeds. Seizure banners were displayed at each location, warning the public against transactions involving the frozen properties.

Investigation revealed Agarwal allegedly conducted transactions worth ₹6-7 crore with firms MK Health Care plus PD Pharma, linked to one FIR at Sarnath. The accused reportedly serves as the main accused in a related case at Collector Ganj police station, Kanpur.