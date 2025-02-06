‘Cold’ twist ahead: Brace for temperature drop from today

Nights have become unusually warmer as several Uttar Pradesh cities are recording minimum temperature several notches above normal. However, don’t drop your guard just yet as weathermen anticipate drop in both maximum and minimum temperatures for three days from Thursday. Varanasi (BHU) (15.7), Prayagraj (15.4), Kanpur (IAF) and Hamirpur (15.2), and Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi (15), minimum temperature went up by four to five degrees above normal, according to an IMD bulletin. (Rajesh Kumar)

In Jhansi, the minimum temperature rose to 16.1 degrees Celsius or by 5.1 degrees over normal on Wednedsay. Varanasi (BHU) (15.7), Prayagraj (15.4), Kanpur (IAF) and Hamirpur (15.2), and Barabanki, Lakhimpur Kheri and Hardoi (15) too minimum temperature went up by four to five degrees above normal, according to an IMD bulletin.

In contrast, the lowest minimum temperature in the state of 10°C was recorded in Ayodhya and Bulandshahr, the Met said.

Over the last 24 hours, night temperatures increased significantly in the Varanasi division but there was no major change in the remaining divisions. Night temperatures were appreciably above normal (+3.1 °C to +5°C) in Varanasi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Jhansi, Meerut divisions of the state and above normal (+1.6 °C to +3°C) in remaining divisions.

Meanwhile, very light to light rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh and dry weather was observed in eastern Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. Shallow fog was recorded at isolated places in both the meteorological divisions of Uttar Pradesh. This morning, the minimum surface horizontal visibility in western Uttar Pradesh was recorded at 500 meters at Agra (IAF) and Moradabad (Airport), and 600 meters at Kushinagar Airport in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In the state capital, the maximum and minimum temperature was at 28 and 14.5 degrees. The forecast for Lucknow is mist/shallow fog during night/morning hours and clear sky later. The maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 27 and 12 degrees. Dry conditions with strong surface winds (20-30 kmph) may persist.