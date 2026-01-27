Cold-blooded murder: Lucknow teen strangled in SUV, body dumped on railway track

In a chilling display of audacity and premeditation, four young men allegedly abducted a 16-year-old girl, strangled her to death inside a moving SUV and then dumped her body on a railway track nearly 12 km away to stage the crime as a suicide, police said. Police arrested four accused who allegedly destroyed evidence to mislead cops. (For representation)

The killing was the outcome of a calculated conspiracy, with the accused allegedly destroying mobile phones and placing the body in a manner intended to mislead the probe, they added.

As per reports, the incident occurred on the night of January 13 within the Para police station limits. A missing person report was registered on January 16, while all four accused were arrested on January 26. Those arrested were identified as prime accused Anshu Gautam, 20, Aashiq Yadav, 20, Rishu Yadav, 20 and Vaibhav Singh Rajput, 23. Police also seized the vehicle in which the girl was abducted.

According to police, the girl, Sheetal, 16, a resident of Narpat Khera, went missing after leaving her home on the evening of January 13. Her mother Pinki lodged a missing complaint, alleging that Anshu Gautam, a resident of Kakori, had lured her daughter away on the pretext of marriage.

“The information formally reached the police station on January 16, following which a case was registered under sections 87 and 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS),” Para station house officer (SHO) Suresh Singh said.

Police said when the girl reached the meeting point, she was forced into an SUV along with the other three accused. While the vehicle was in motion, the accused allegedly assaulted and strangled her to death.

“The body was later taken nearly 12 km away and placed on a railway track in the Sarojini Nagar area to make the murder appear as suicide,” the SHO said.

To destroy evidence and mislead investigators, the accused allegedly smashed and discarded the mobile phones, including that of the victim, police added.

During interrogation, Anshu Gautam reportedly told police that he had befriended the girl through Instagram and was in a relationship with her. The girl later also began speaking to Anshu’s friend Aashiq Yadav, unaware that the two were friends. “Angered by what they perceived as betrayal, Anshu and Aashiq allegedly conspired to kill her,” police said in an official statement.

Family protests ‘police apathy’

Following the arrests, the victim’s family staged a protest at Para police station, alleging police apathy and demanding the strictest punishment for the accused. The girl’s mother claimed she was repeatedly told by police that her daughter was safe and might have gone to Nainital.

However, police assured the family of a fair investigation. All four accused have been sent to jail.

“After collecting evidence and statements etc, further investigation is underway by converting BNS Section 87, 137(2) into section 140(1) (kidnapping with intent to murder), 103(1) (murder), 238 (destroying evidences), 3(5) (common intention),” the SHO said, adding that a strong charge sheet would be filed.

Police also said one of the accused, Vaibhav Singh Rajput, has a criminal history with cases registered under multiple sections of the BNS, the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act.