Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Colder days ahead, U.P. schools up to Class 8 shut till Jan 14

Colder days ahead, U.P. schools up to Class 8 shut till Jan 14

lucknow news
Published on Jan 08, 2023 12:43 AM IST

With the state reeling under a cold wave, schools up to Class 8 of all the boards will remain closed till January 14. Classes 9 to 12 will be run between 10 am to 2 pm, according to orders issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and district inspector of schools.

On Saturday, Lucknow recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal. (Pic for representation)
On Saturday, Lucknow recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal. (Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent

Lucknow: Colder and foggier days are in the offing with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warning of a severe cold day accompanied by dense to very dense fog on Sunday. The met department issued red and orange alert for several districts to caution them against severe to very severe cold and fog.

With the state reeling under a cold wave, schools up to Class 8 of all the boards will remain closed till January 14. Classes 9 to 12 will be run between 10 am to 2 pm, according to orders issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and district inspector of schools. The government primary and upper primary schools across the state will remain closed till January 14.

On Saturday, Lucknow recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal. The day temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius which was 7.7 degrees below normal. The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 15 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively, said Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office.

Districts like Saharanpur, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba and adjoining areas will be in the grip of severe cold till Sunday.

Kanpur and Churk were the coldest at 2 degrees Celsius, Bareilly recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Muzaffarnagar 3, Agra and Fatehpur 3.2, Etawah 3.8, Jhansi, Meerut and Shahjahanpur 4, Aligarh 4.2, Varanasi 4.8, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Fursatganj and Basti 5 and Prayagraj 5.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast weather is most likely to be dry over the state. There is a warning of dense to very dense fog at a few places. Cold day conditions are very likely at a few places and cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places.

Due to cold winds, low minimum temperature and high moisture, dense to very dense fog occurred at many places in several parts of the state on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out