Colder days ahead, U.P. schools up to Class 8 shut till Jan 14

Lucknow: Colder and foggier days are in the offing with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing warning of a severe cold day accompanied by dense to very dense fog on Sunday. The met department issued red and orange alert for several districts to caution them against severe to very severe cold and fog.

With the state reeling under a cold wave, schools up to Class 8 of all the boards will remain closed till January 14. Classes 9 to 12 will be run between 10 am to 2 pm, according to orders issued by the Basic Shiksha Adhikari and district inspector of schools. The government primary and upper primary schools across the state will remain closed till January 14.

On Saturday, Lucknow recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature at 4 degrees Celsius which was 3.6 degrees Celsius below normal. The day temperature was 13.6 degrees Celsius which was 7.7 degrees below normal. The forecast for Lucknow is dense fog in the morning with cold day conditions very likely over the area. Maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 15 and 6 degrees Celsius respectively, said Mohd Danish, in charge of Lucknow met office.

Districts like Saharanpur, Baghpat, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bijnor, Amroha, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Aligarh, Mathura, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Etah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Jhansi, Hamirpur, Mahoba and adjoining areas will be in the grip of severe cold till Sunday.

Kanpur and Churk were the coldest at 2 degrees Celsius, Bareilly recorded 2.9 degrees Celsius minimum temperature, Muzaffarnagar 3, Agra and Fatehpur 3.2, Etawah 3.8, Jhansi, Meerut and Shahjahanpur 4, Aligarh 4.2, Varanasi 4.8, Sultanpur, Faizabad, Fursatganj and Basti 5 and Prayagraj 5.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the forecast weather is most likely to be dry over the state. There is a warning of dense to very dense fog at a few places. Cold day conditions are very likely at a few places and cold wave conditions are very likely at isolated places.

Due to cold winds, low minimum temperature and high moisture, dense to very dense fog occurred at many places in several parts of the state on Saturday.