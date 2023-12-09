Colleges to now livestream practical exams on YouTube

To curb malpractices and subject them to continuous public scrutiny, all 549 degree colleges affiliated to the University of Lucknow have been instructed to livestream their practical and viva voce examinations scheduled to begin December 12. HT Image

As the ambit of the university has now expanded to five districts of Lucknow, Hardoi, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri and Rae Bareli, it was imperative to put in place an effective monitoring system, the university said.

“Many a time we hear that some colleges do not follow the protocols put in place for practical and viva voce examinations. With the help of technology, all such malpractices will get curtailed to a large extent. Sometimes, we hear that colleges try to take the help of internal examiners to help their students get good marks,” said vice-chancellor Prof AK Rai.

He added that the move would not cost the university much since CCTV cameras were already in place at the colleges.

The controller of the examination, Vidyanand Tripathi, has asked principals of all the 549 colleges to create their YouTube channels and arrange to webcast practical and viva voce exams to be held later this month.

Tripathi, in his letter to the colleges, said, “Colleges are required to upload micro videos (about 30 seconds long and showing students and examiners) and four photographs of all the examinations on the university portal; marks are to be uploaded on the date of examination itself...”

“The college will also upload the details of internal examiners along with the desired information on the portal. At colleges where internal examiners are not available, the examination will be conducted after obtaining the consent of two external examiners,” the letter read.

The colleges were told that the names of the examiners would be provided by the university. Messages would be sent to examiners after which they would have to give their consent or disagreement within 48 hours. If the first examiner does not consent to the exam within 48 hours, his/her response would be considered as disagreement and the second examiner would then be informed. If no examiners give their consent to hold the examinations, then the college can ask the controller for a new examiner.