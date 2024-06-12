Colour codes set, e-rickshaws ready to ply legally in Lucknow

The Lucknow police on Tuesday released 16 colour codes for e-rickshaws to be operated systematically in the areas divided into 16 zones in the state capital. JCP (L&O) UK Agarwal distributing stickers to e-rickshaw driver on Tuesday (HT Photo)

The colours were defined using a two-colour sticker with a bar code in between, the number of their zone, and the area’s name in it.

In all, 23,761 e-rickshaws were allotted the colour stickers on Tuesday using a lottery system by joint commissioner of police, law & order, Upendra Kumar Agarwal, who’s brainchild the colour-coding scheme is. In its order dated December 30, 2023, the city police introduced the colour-coding schemes for e-rickshaws to define their routes, and thus, manage traffic congestion.

Free forms were distributed to all e-rickshaw drivers both online and offline and details were sought including name, address and driving preference up to a maximum of 3 zones. Further, the entire city was divided into 16 circles each under an assistant commissioner of police, with each circle having about three police stations.

“Due to high demand in some zones relative to vacancy, zone allocation was done by lottery to be fair. About 26,890 forms were filled online/offline out of the forms filled so far, 23,761 forms have been found correct and suitable for the lottery. E-rickshaw drivers/owners who applied offline or online have been allotted zones through lottery system for operating e-rickshaw based on the zone filled by them.

“After zone allotment, e-rickshaw drivers have been given one month time (from June 11 to July 10). In this one month, all e-rickshaw drivers will have to display colour-coded stickers on the e-rickshaw,” read a press note from JCP office.

55% still outside colour coding limits

This is still less than half of the number of e-rickshaws playing in the city limits as according to the official data, around 53,361 e-rickshaws registered in Lucknow have still not registered to opt for a zone to function in. 55% of e-rickshaws with their total number of 29,600 are yet to be registered under this rule.

These e-rickshaw drivers/owners have till July 10 to get registered and operate their vehicle legally. After this date, action will be initiated against them, which may include getting challaned and seizure of e-rickshaw, JCP Agarwal said.

Factoids

Areas to get the most decongested: Charbagh Rly Stn, Charak Chauraha, Awadh Chauraha, Polytechnic, Qaiserbagh crossing, Kamta intersection and others.

Route allocation to be valid for a year: Thereafter a lottery will be held again, giving all equal opportunity to operate in the city.

Suggestions and objections from the e-rickshaw driver/owner during this one month will also be considered. All the above proceedings are free, and no fee of any kind is payable in any office.