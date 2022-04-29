Come monsoon, UP to plant 35 crore saplings
Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this monsoon, among which 14 crore saplings will be planted by the forest department and the remaining by 26 crore by different departments of the state government.
“Each district will have a plantation committee with officials from different departments as its members, for better coordination at the district level,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forests, in a press statement.
There are 21 species of plants that have been identified to be planted, and apart from these species, those found locally will also be planted. The national tree Ficus bengalensis or Bargad will be planted in all districts. Each district will also have one Amrut Mahotsav Udyan too, the press statement read.
Experts said that people should participate in the plantation drive and try to plant one sapling and take care of it for at least two years. “If each one of us can plant one sapling and take care of it for two years the oxygen level in the air will go up along with the green cover. This will also give us good health,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.
The nurseries have started preparing saplings. The saplings that will move out of nurseries for plantation will be of good height and health to sustain growth, the press statement read.
-
Water pools, ice popsicles: Sloth bears, elephants beat the heat
Those at the wildlife conservation centre of Wildlife SOS are lucky with extra measures to ensure cooler conditions for elephants and sloth bears. “Water pools are available in every enclosure for animals to swim in and cool off as well as water sprinklers that help soften the ground and create cool zones inside their free-ranging enclosures” stated the public relations officer for Wildlife SOS, Arnita Shandilya through a statement.
-
107 more CCTV cameras to be installed at Pune railway station
To secure and cover maximum area in and outside the Pune railway station, the Railway Protection Force will add 107 CCTV (closed-circuit television) cameras at the Pune railway station. At least 61 cameras are already in use at the station premises. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh passengers travelling daily. The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic.
-
Man held for molesting girl in Lucknow metro lift
The police on Friday arrested the man involved in molesting a Class 10 girl, in a Lucknow metro lift, two days ago, senior police officials said. They said the girl's parents had lodged an FIR against an unidentified man with Alambagh police station in this connection on Wednesday. Another police official said the incident took place when the girl was returning from school in Hussainganj through the metro on Wednesday.
-
Delhi: No let-up as searing heat continues,sports complex hottest at 46.4°C
There was no let-up from the searing heat for the second consecutive day on Friday, as “heatwave” to ”severe heatwave” conditions prevailed across the capital city. It is a ”severe heatwave” if it is 6.5 degrees or more above normal.
-
Raj gets nod for Aurandgabad, Uddhav to hold counter-rally at same venue
Mumbai While Maharashtra Narvirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray finally got permission to hold the rally at Aurangabad on May 1, his cousin and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray declared that he will hold a counter-rally, 'Uttar rally', at the same venue. In the permission, Aurangabad police mandated that Raj Thackeray should avoid religious, casteist and regional references. On Friday, the Republican Youth Morcha rushed to the court seeking to stop the rally.
