Come monsoon, UP to plant 35 crore saplings

Uttar Pradesh has set a target of planting 35 crore saplings this monsoon, among which 14 crore saplings will be planted by the forest department and the remaining by 26 crore by different departments of the state government.

“Each district will have a plantation committee with officials from different departments as its members, for better coordination at the district level,” said Mukesh Kumar, chief conservator of forests, in a press statement.

There are 21 species of plants that have been identified to be planted, and apart from these species, those found locally will also be planted. The national tree Ficus bengalensis or Bargad will be planted in all districts. Each district will also have one Amrut Mahotsav Udyan too, the press statement read.

Experts said that people should participate in the plantation drive and try to plant one sapling and take care of it for at least two years. “If each one of us can plant one sapling and take care of it for two years the oxygen level in the air will go up along with the green cover. This will also give us good health,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors.

The nurseries have started preparing saplings. The saplings that will move out of nurseries for plantation will be of good height and health to sustain growth, the press statement read.